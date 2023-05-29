School stabbing in Ylivieska | A 9th-grader hid a steak knife in his clothes and unexpectedly hit his classmate with it – Answer the charges remotely

The suspect in the school stabbing in Ylivieska is charged with attempted murder as a young person.

Prosecutor demands that the 16-year-old accused of the Ylivieska school stabbing be punished for attempted murder. According to the indictment, a ninth-grade boy tried to kill his 15-year-old schoolmate in the middle of the school day on Tuesday, March 28, at Kaisaniemi school in Ylivieska.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect took a knife with him to school that day and hid it in his clothes. While behind his back, he punched his victim hard in the body, causing immediate danger to his life.

Quick access to treatment saved a life. The victim was transported to the emergency room, where the knife was surgically removed.

According to the prosecutor, the act must be considered gross because it happened at school and targeted a 15-year-old innocent victim. According to the prosecutor, the suspect’s intention was to kill.

The prosecutor demands at least five years of unconditional imprisonment for the attempted murder committed as a young person. By the court’s decision, the suspect was first ordered to undergo a mental state examination.

From the stabbing the accused suspect participated in the trial via a remote connection from the Helsinki prison.

The plaintiff demands punishment primarily for attempted murder as a young person. According to the plaintiff, the 15-year-old was chosen as a victim without any provocation.

The accused 16-year-old has confessed to the act, but he has denied that the act was planned. According to the defense, the suspect denies the whole thing and primarily demands that the charge be dismissed. The most suspected person admits the gross assault committed as a young person.

The 16-year-old admits that he had a steak knife with him at school, which he used to hit his victim once in the back. The knife was a steak knife about 20 centimeters long and with a 10-centimeter blade used as a dining utensil.

Suspect denies that the intent was to kill. Instead, the act of violence would have been some kind of whim and the suspect is surprised that the knife was stuck in the victim’s body.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect planned his act for months by looking for information about the effects of the stabbing and the resulting criminal penalties.

He made online searches related to stabbings and acts of violence starting in January. There were hundreds of searches. A large number of them told about stabbings committed by a young person.

Searches accumulated from Lake Bodom to Raahe’s Halloween murder. The suspect did them with, among other things, accompanying words “such punishments have been received by young people for killing”, “is stabbing harmful” and “how does it feel to be stabbed”. He did his last internet searches an hour before the crime.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect also had another bladed weapon, a fruit knife, hidden under his mattress in his room in the family home.

The suspect hid the device he used at school in his room and took it to school that day. A surveillance video shown in court shows the suspect following the victim upstairs to the school. There, the suspect took a knife in his hand and without warning, hit the victim on the back from behind.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect must have understood that the victim could die as a result of the act. After the act, the suspect has not tried to help the victim but has left the school.

Victim said in court that he was not particularly friends with the accused. Only sometimes they had gone together for a cigarette. The accused was in the same class with the victim’s friends. The suspect asked him several times for a cigarette, but he usually didn’t go anymore lately.

On that school day, the victim said that he had left the canteen to eat and was going to the pool table when the accused stabbed him near Vessas.

“I noticed on the stairs that he was walking nearby, but I didn’t think anything of it. After the stabbing, I turned and asked what it was.”

The accused did not answer and there was nothing attention-grabbing in his behavior. The victim soon went to the health nurse with another friend. The stabbing felt like a shock to the whole body.

“I was confused not knowing what it was. I went to the bathroom to look and saw that this happened. The fear was that this was the end of it.”

The incident caused the victim many somatic and psychological symptoms and insomnia.

Soon, two teachers brought the accused inside and the police came after a while.

Police received a report of a stabbing at 11:15. A little before noon, the police said they had arrested the suspect and were investigating the situation on the spot.

There are about 430 students in Kaisaniemi middle school. The suspected perpetrator was in the clear when he committed the act. He has been imprisoned since the day of the crime.

The police previously informed that it has not appeared in the case that the victim and the suspect had an argument or any other reason that would explain what happened.

During the interrogations, the suspect admitted that he had had the idea for a long time about stabbing this fellow victim. He also stated that he understood that a stabbing can kill a person.

The court heard a boy who was an eyewitness and was one of the accused’s school friends. He said the suspect laughed after the act.

“I got the feeling that it’s not all right if you laugh after something like that,” the witness said during the police interrogation.

According to the witness, he left with the suspect shortly before the crime from the ground floor of the school to the upper floor, because the suspect suggested this. Before that, the boys had been sitting downstairs and talking about school stuff.

The defense stated that the defendant is sorry for what happened and cannot name any reason for his actions. According to the defense, internet searches show that the cases are widely reported and arouse general interest. They had also aroused the defendant’s interest.

The defense considered the prison sentence demanded by the prosecutor to be too high and contrary to the prevailing jurisprudence.

The news is updated