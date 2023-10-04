School sports | Kerava’s schools came up with an ingenious solution – 5,000 students squat and jump every day

Kerava schools started gymnastics classes this fall, which are believed to have a lasting impact on children’s exercise habits. “At first, my body hurt a bit, but not anymore in the future.”

Suomen Urheilulehti presented the best Finnish athletes of the previous century in the fall of 1900. An honorable mention was given to a high school student Kelpo Vohlonenwho had bent his knees 2,075 times.

The squatting sport was forgotten for decades, but now squatting is the hottest thing again. This time too, the young generation is paving the way.

A year ago, Kerava started a project that has made the children move regularly during the school day.

Behind the stick & carrot idea is a weightlifting coach Matti Vestman and his assistant. Vestman says that he has been thinking about solutions to children’s immobility since 2016.

The matter became concrete in August 2022, when Tiia Peltonen (os Piili) happened to contact Vestman. Peltonen, who won four aerobics world championships in the early 2000s, had graduated as an osteopath and inquired about the work of a coach at Tempaus-Areena hosted by Vestman.

There weren’t any, but a light bulb went on in Vestman’s head.

“We decided to start a school project that utilizes weight lifting training,” says Vestman.

Matti Vestaman hired aerobics world champion Tiia Peltonen (nee Piili) as a key person for the Keppi & carrot project.

Children were not put on the punts, but they were offered a stick to handle. In pole gymnastics, weight lifting movements and stretching are performed, which increase muscle strength and improve body mobility.

Kerava was chosen as the test laboratory, where schools sympathetic to the project were found. In the first test school, the Canes were already swinging in October. At that time, Vestman and Peltonen did the exercises themselves in the classrooms, but gradually the responsibility was transferred to the teachers and especially the torchbearers.

One of the school’s teachers is selected as the fire bearer. This “chosen group” trains once a week at Kerava’s Tempaus-Areena. In their schools, they do tricks for the teachers, so they learn the basics. The core of the whole fuss is the pole vaulting workshop that takes place every day in the classrooms.

The sticks are stored in the classroom, so they are immediately available. Pupils do gymnastics for 5–8 minutes with the guidance of video material. The teachers also participate in the exercise moment.

Fire bearer of Ahjo school Soile Kinnunen is an active exerciser anyway, but according to him, thanks to pole dancing, his physique improves in a different way.

“It opens up the upper body and doing it every day guarantees a lasting effect,” assures Kinnunen.

In her free time, Soile Kinnunen does boot camp, which is a cross fit type of exercise.

Message recently visited Ahjo’s school, where it is customary to jog outside with the whole school at the end of the school week.

“This exercise together on Fridays came from the students’ idea,” the principal Shirpa Valen tells.

Ahjo’s school is quite small, as there are 170 students.

“This kind of communal ex tempore activity is possible here,” says Valen.

After the first lesson in the morning, children pour into the schoolyard from different directions. The teachers carry orange cloth bags in which the canes are stored. Children pick up their own equipment in a calm order. In the reporter’s youth, they would have started fencing with sticks, but here the students are obediently waiting for the instructions of the fire bearer.

In addition to children and teachers, other school staff arrive in the yard, so you can also see cleaners and kitchen staff at the stick.

The people responsible for cleanliness and food also participate in the daily pole dancing moments. If necessary, a cleaning mop can be used as a tool.

According to Tulenkantaja Kinnusen, the reception has been good among the staff.

“Quite a few teachers have said that their posture has improved and their back pain has disappeared.”

The red thread of the development of the Keppi & Carrot model is the idea that it does not increase the workload of teachers, but rather the goal is to take care of their well-being.

Junior the enthusiasm feels genuine. According to the interviewees, the cane was domesticated quite quickly.

“This was not very difficult. After a week, I got used to it and the movements went correctly”, fifth grader Pihla Lehtelä says.

“At first, my body hurt a bit, but not anymore in the future.”

Pihla enjoys show dancing, so movement is present in everyday life in her spare time.

Pihla Lehtelä, Taavi Heikkinen and Tino Mäkelä say they enjoy the daily break exercise.

A fourth grader Tino Mäkelä has played hockey for seven years. He was already familiar with squats from warm-up or fitness training, but without an aid.

“It’s always nice to test new things, and you shouldn’t always do the same thing,” says Tino.

He caught the plot in a couple of weeks.

A third grader Taavi Heikkinen play football. According to him, pole vaulting is a nice change for footy athletes.

“The beginning was a bit difficult, but it has felt good when you get strength in your legs.”

The trio sits for hours every day, where jogging brings variety.

“It helps a lot when you’re not in pain all day, but you can straighten up a bit,” says Pihla.

“If you’re just fiddling with your phone all the time, you won’t get any exercise,” adds Taavi.

Phones absence is indeed an important element in the moment of gymnastics.

“When the Kännykäs were elsewhere, the students’ focus was on the exercise program number, in which they play an active role,” says Peltonen.

Jumping requires brain and body to work together. The cognitive effect of pole dancing is significant.

“The brain rests during these eight minutes. If you stare at your cell phone during breaks, your brain doesn’t rest,” Vestman knows.

The group of schoolchildren naturally includes those who are afraid of exercise. According to Vestman, exercise is smuggled into them with the help of a stick and a carrot.

“They think this is a game.”

It’s a kind of magic trick. With a stick, movements become natural and the hands move more smoothly than without the tool.

“No one criticizes how that stick rises. The most important thing is movement”, Vestman swears.

The students of Kerava Ahjo school were jumping with sticks in the school yard.

Schoolchildren from Kerava get an extra hour of exercise every week.

Spring 1,100 students and 58 teachers were involved in the pilot projects. The experiences of recess exercise were so positive that Kerava’s school administration decided to expand the project to all schools. There are 11 schools in the city with 500 teachers and 4,900 students, including early childhood education.

This fall, the whole group squats with a stick every day.

Schoolchildren from Kerava get an extra hour of exercise every week. It is also visible in the annual move measurements. Vestman and Peltonen say that they are waiting with interest to see what kind of results will be obtained from the classes that already jumped with a stick last spring.

In addition to the Move readings, Kerava’s decision-makers are interested in the well-being of the staff. If it is possible to reduce the absence of teachers due to illness with the help of the cane exercise, the benefits of the project will materialize in euros as the city saves on salary costs. Based on preliminary data, the number of absences related to the musculoskeletal system has decreased.

In addition, the costs of the project are very moderate. A cane beggar gets by with little. The cost of the welfare model for schools is 200 euros per class. The price includes gym sticks, storage bags and training videos.

When Kerava’s big wheel started spinning, Vestman was in a hurry to get more sticks from somewhere. He couldn’t find a factory in Finland, so he ordered 20,000 canes made of beech from Ukraine. The country is familiar to Vestman, because after the start of the Russian invasion, he accommodated a large number of Ukrainian refugees in a dormitory located in Lapinjärvi.

“Some of them have found employment in Finland,” says Vestman.

He has hired a skilled seamstress for his pole vaulting project.

“The stick storage bags are sewn on the upper floor of the Kerava Tempaus-Areena.”

In Ahjo’s school yard, after the gym session, the students dutifully returned the sticks to the carrot bags and headed to the next lesson with red cheeks.