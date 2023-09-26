“Breakfast in Italy is consumed appropriately by only about one student in three. 40% instead eat it improperly, insufficiently, inadequately. And even another 30% skip this important meal.” And the photograph of the Italian school population struggling with food choices in the morning, taken by the pediatrician Italo Farnetani, full professor at the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta. It happens before the bell that starts the day in the classroom. “Then there is the start of lessons and until 10am, if you look at the chronobiological rhythms, the body still does not function at full capacity, so much so that it is advisable to start with lighter lessons and subjects and not homework in class”, explains the expert to Adnkronos Salute. And it is after this first phase that the first strategic ‘pit stop’ occurs: the mid-morning snack. Password: “No to the state apple”, smiles the expert.

This first snack “is an even more important moment because it opens the second phase, the one with greater performance. It therefore acts as a prelude to the so-called ‘golden hours’ of learning and becomes a crucial point precisely to put students in a position to learn the maximum”, warns the white coat of children. The ideal snack? “No more standardization. And yes to the snack prepared at home or bought by the student together with his parents or alone. A tailor-made snack”, recommends Farnetani. “It’s a way to have a ‘piece of home’ in your backpack and guarantee that continuity between home and school desired by pedagogists, paediatricians, psychologists. There have been cases in which it has been recommended to give an apple as a mid-day snack. morning. I instead say: no to the State apple – he reiterates – no to the snack provided directly by the school. If, as we have seen, 70% of children eat an insufficient breakfast or skip it at all, how can we think of making them face the most important hours only with a fruit?”, asks the pediatrician.

“The strict indications from a nutritional point of view can therefore be left for the rest of the day’s diet – continues Farnetani – In the mid-morning snack it is important that the student introduces the right amount of nutritional principles. A snack prepared by the family contributes to support the formation of one’s individuality – rather than massification – and if the snack is in line with one’s own taste and preferences, based on foods personally chosen to obtain maximum satisfaction, the student will also eat it more willingly to arriving in good shape for the following hours of study, also obtaining even a minimal lift in mood, which never hurts”. (continued)