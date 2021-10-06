This Wednesday morning (06), the Timberview High School in the city of Arlington, Texas, in the United States, was the target of a shooting. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting started with a fight. Authorities are still looking for the suspect, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins.

According to the American broadcaster NBC, four people were injured. One person sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Three others were taken to hospital, but their condition was not reported. Police believe three of the victims were students and the fourth may have been a teacher.

The suspect would have left the scene by car. For local authorities, the act of violence was not random, as the student was armed inside the school and I await the start of a fight to draw his weapon.

