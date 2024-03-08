Home page World

Press Split

Specially trained emergency services searched the school in Petershagen. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

A 22-year-old enters a school near Berlin with a knife and a blank gun. The police intervene in time. Brandenburg's Interior Minister speaks of a rampage that was prevented.

Petershagen – A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning at a school in Petershagen near Berlin, armed with a knife and a blank pistol. Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) said it was probably possible to prevent a rampage.

In the morning, an employee at the school raised the alarm. Specially trained emergency services then searched the school building and overpowered the man. The alleged perpetrator and one of the police officers were slightly injured.

According to the police, the young man entered the school before classes started and asked for the office. According to initial findings, he threatened a school employee there with a knife and a gun and asked the woman to press an alarm button, according to a police statement. At that time there were only a few school employees and teachers in the building.

Teacher suffers shock

The man was arrested shortly after the alarm was raised. A teacher at the school suffered a shock. The employees and the students coming to school were looked after on site by emergency pastors.

The police temporarily arrested the 22-year-old. A blank gun and a knife were found on him. The officials then cordoned off the school. After the arrest, officers searched the area for other sources of danger or potential accomplices. According to police, the operation was ended around midday.

According to the current status of the investigation, the perpetrator acted alone, as a police spokesman explained. He was also not a former student of the school. The police initially did not want to comment on the 22-year-old's motive. Reports of threats, coercion and violations of the weapons law were filed.

Interior Minister Stübgen rated the situation as very dangerous. “This is not a false alarm.” The perpetrator threatened teachers at the comprehensive school. Stübgen praised quick and careful action in the school and by specially trained police forces. dpa