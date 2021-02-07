The Dubai Police General Command recorded a decrease in the criminal and traffic reports index through its implementation of the “school security” initiative during the past year, by 33% for criminal reports, and 78% for traffic reports in the areas surrounding schools across the emirate of Dubai.

The head of the initiative, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Brigadier Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, said that the “School Security” initiative, which is being implemented for the third year in a row, aims to build a link with the educational sector in the emirate, to identify their needs and create a safe and happy school environment reinforced by traffic culture It contributes to consolidating and spreading the concept of community policing among all educational levels, the teaching staff, workers in the educational corps and parents, as well as consolidating awareness of the laws and legislations related to students such as (Child Law and Dima).

He added that since its launch in February of 2018, the initiative aimed at reducing traffic reports in the vicinity of the school environment, providing security, health and safety requirements, reducing negative phenomena in the school environment, and making the school community, parents and the teaching staff happy, pointing out that the initiative was registered during the year The past, during the Corona pandemic, 12 criminal reports and 9 traffic reports, and I also began receiving reports electronically due to the transformation of traditional education to be remote.

He pointed out that the initiative implemented 81 activities in cooperation with strategic partners, benefiting 132,000 students, including 23 events during the Covid 19 pandemic, of which 83,571 students from various schools in the emirate benefited, aimed at disseminating educational advice and guidance about the Coronavirus.

He explained that the “School Security” initiative held meetings with 180 schools as part of an event (wherever you are) during which the needs of schools were monitored, cooperation strengthened regarding the distance learning system, and the difficulties faced by teachers in terms of behaviors and phenomena that could hinder the educational path were discussed.

Traffic requirements and partnership

He pointed out that the “School Security” initiative has implemented, during the past year, projects including providing traffic requirements (traffic signs) in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, and participating in summer activities for students and activities of the virtual student council, stressing that community partnership is among the basics of working in the police. Dubai, for several years, has contributed to reducing negative phenomena, if any, and creating trust between community members and the police.

He explained that the “School Security” initiative is being implemented in partnership with strategic partners in the government and private sectors, foremost among which are the Ministry of Education, Knowledge Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defense, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Transport and the Security Industries Corporation.

Communicate with the police

Bin Sulaiman called on parents to contact Dubai Police via Call Center 901 or enter the “Eye of the Police” service and submit notes and suggestions on the security, social, cultural, or health aspects as a matter of social responsibility, noting the work teams and members of the Board of Directors of Police Centers And the coordinators of the centers and public administrations and partners to sustain the results of the initiative in a positive way, stressing the Dubai Police’s keenness to work in a one-team spirit with the aim of improving the security and safety system.





