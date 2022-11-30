THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 02:32



More than 800 teachers and more than 12,000 schoolchildren from different Spanish municipalities have participated or are participating in the Sustainable Development Foundation (FDS) project ‘Save with Energy’. An initiative aimed at “empowering the educational community for energy efficiency, promoting public investment to improve the energy efficiency of educational centers and making children and their families reflect on the rational use of resources that are limited for promote sustainable lifestyle habits”, they explain from the FDS. A plan that “if it had the participation of 1% of the world’s children, would avoid the CO2 emissions corresponding to the annual electricity consumption of 160,000 homes,” they detail to give an idea of ​​its impact.

In fact, since its implementation in 2017 to 2021, schoolchildren in up to 46 centers have managed to reduce water consumption by 10,712 cubic meters, have saved 385,755 kWh of electricity, have avoided consuming 23,379 liters of diesel and 8,632 kWh of gas implemented strategies, changes in habits and improvements (in air conditioning, sanitary and electrical installations) that have allowed them to stop emitting 528.46 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere (an average of 12%), “the equivalent of removing 114 from circulation cars or to regenerate 252 hectares of forest”, they compare from FDS to make visible the direct impact of ‘Save with Energy’ and estimate between 10% and 35% (14% on average) the drop in energy consumption in participating centers . Although, as they remember from the Murcian foundation, its sphere of influence expands to homes because “children involve their families by promoting new habits at home.”

10,712

cubic meters of water have been saved by ‘Save with energy’ schools.

385,755

The schools participating in the project have consumed less kWh of electricity.

23,379

liters of diesel and 8,632 kWh of gas have stopped spending.

528.46

tons of CO2 have stopped emitting into the atmosphere.

Junior World Finalist



It is precisely this project, in which 36 schools, 2 institutes, 516 teachers and 11,200 students are currently involved, is a finalist today for the Energy Globe world award in the Youth category. One of the most prestigious environmental awards worldwide and to which projects from 180 countries are candidates. They will be made public today in a ceremony that will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Vienna with a panel discussion entitled ‘Yes, we can! A positive and sustainable look at our future’. The delivery gala itself will begin at 4:00 p.m., when the winners of the Earth, Fire, Water and Air categories will be announced, and ‘Save with Energy’ from FDS (Murcia) aspires to obtain the Youth award, before the others two finalist projects: ‘Take 3 for the sea’ (Australia) and ‘Youth environmental entrepreneurship to address water-related problems in Latin America’ (Venezuela).

In addition, on December 13, at 11:30 a.m. in the Murcia City Hall, representatives of the Austrian Embassy, ​​on behalf of the Austrian Energy Globe Foundation, will present the Energy Globe Award Spain to the Sustainable Development Foundation. An act that will be attended by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, representing the 20 public schools in the municipality that, from 2018 to 2021, have saved almost 100,000 euros, by reducing electricity consumption (293,488 kWh up to the academic year past), water and fuel, to actively contribute to the fight against climate change.