The management of the Sagemont Preparatory School, in Weston (Florida), one of the four sanctioned by this state for alleged direct links with the Communist Party of China (PCC)denied any relationship with any government or political party, a local media reported this Monday.

“Our schools are locally managed, comply with local, state and federal laws, and have no ties to any government or political party, domestic or foreign.“said the school in a statement sent to the NBC6 channel.

Last Friday, the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Republican, reported that the state had taken action and expelled four schools from a scholarship program that are accused of having direct ties to the PCC, including the aforementioned Weston is found.

The other high schools sanctioned, following a “thorough investigation” by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), are Parke House Academy and Park Maitland School, both in Winter Park.

Sagemont Preparatory School has two educational centers, one for third to fifth grade and another for sixth to 12th grade.This school denied the accusations for which it was sanctioned and said that they were not even contacted by the authorities before the scholarship funds were suspended.

THE Governor of Florida, Ron de Santis.

“We have received notification from the state (of Florida) that our eligibility for Florida Choice school funds has been suspended. We were not contacted in advance and are seeking more information about the basis for this decision,” he said.

Defends private school that is “regularly recognized as one of the best” from the area and who have a history of “outstanding educational results”, which is why parents choose them.

These alleged direct connections with the PCC that the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) attributes to the aforementioned schools constitute “an imminent threat to the health, safety and well-being of the students of these schools and the public,” the statement from the Florida governor’s office.



On May 8, 2023, Governor DeSantis signed SB 846, which prohibits any school “affiliated with a foreign country of concern” Participate in Florida School Choice Scholarship Programs.

The governor said that the PCC “is not welcome in the state of Florida” and specified that he will not tolerate any attempt to “influence students with a communist ideology” nor will he allow Floridians’ tax money to go to “schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries.

For his part, state Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr., stated that the PCC “has no place in our schools,” and thanked DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their “work to keep students and our communities safe from foreign countries of interest.

Flags of China and the Chinese Communist Party.

Since taking office, DeSantis has enacted educational reforms directed against the CCP, such as blocking access to the Chinese social network TikTok on servers and devices at educational institutions.

Also prohibiting state colleges and universities from accepting grants or participating in any agreement or partnership with any college or university based in China.unless approved by the Board of Governors or the State Board of Education.

And it has prohibited state colleges, universities, and their employees and representatives from soliciting or accepting any gifts in their official capacities from a college or university based in China or another foreign country “of interest,” or from a foreign principal.

DeSantis has also vetoed “Confucius Institutes”, which, in his opinion, “serve as propaganda centers for the Chinese Communist Party.”

EFE