School, Salvini and class compositions. The proposal for a limit on foreigners

Matteo Salvini get back to the case Pioltello and the school closed for Ramadan. The leader of the League, speaking at Porta a Porta, explained that “we need to put a cap of foreign students in every class, for their protection and for the protection of all children. If you have a lot of children who talk different languages and they don't speak Italian it's chaos for everyone. 20 percent of foreign children in a class is also stimulating because you learn about languages, cultures and music. But when Italians make up 20 percent of the children in class, How does a teacher explain?“. The Pioltello case triggered other initiatives, such as that of a principal of Soresina (Cr) that he proposes fasting for everyone during Ramadan. The head teacher had invited colleagues and school staff to do not allow food and drink to be consumed in public places of the school”.

The idea, however, – reports Il Giornale – she didn't like it to the head of the regional school office who immediately rejected the initiative. The same minister Giuseppe Valditara show disappointment. “As already in the case of Pioltello – explains the minister – for me it is fundamental respect for the rules and our manager of the regional school office did well call back to respect the norms. True inclusion is always based on mutual respect and, as in this case, it can never transform into one discrimination against Italians. We will continue to monitor this.”