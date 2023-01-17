School | “S2 boys” cause great concern – This is how writing divides children into different castes

Karvi’s recent study reveals worrying differences, especially in school children’s writing skills. Especially boys with an immigrant background would need more support.

Immigrants children fall behind others, the differences between schools are growing and there are worryingly large differences, especially in students’ writing skills, says the National Center for Evaluation of Education (Karvi) recent research.

In autumn 2018, the National Education Assessment Center (Karvi) launched a longitudinal assessment of learning outcomes, which monitors the development of pupils’ skills in mathematics and the mother tongue throughout basic education.

So far, the skills of the same students have already been assessed at the beginning of the first and third grade.

Karvin’s project manager Annette Ukkola says that the report that has just been published produces national information for the first time, especially on the development of competence in primary education and the background factors that influence it.

A total of 8,046 students from 274 schools participated in the third grade assessment in the national sample.

At the national level level, the development of competence is fairly even, but there are large differences between schools.

“In some schools skills had developed significantly better than the average, while in other schools only little progress was made,” says Ukkola.

According to Ukkola, this is related to regional differentiation, especially in the largest cities.

The differences between students are also large. Competence is also equal between girls and boys, but girls are somewhat ahead of boys in their mother tongue.

“Furthermore, there is great variation between individuals, both among girls and boys,” says Ukkola.

When being investigated the students in the group started in the fall of 2018, the differences between the schools were smaller than at the beginning of the third grade.

“The development of competence was fairly even among pupils whose mother tongue was Finnish or Swedish, but the so-called S2 pupils lag behind the others”, says Ukkola.

For S2 pupils, Finnish or Swedish is only a second language, and they often come from an immigrant background.

“However, even among them there were big individual differences. Some fared clearly better than the average, while others did worse,” says Ukkola.

In some schools, at the beginning of third grade, S2 students did not even reach the level at which some of their classmates started school.

The development of competence was lower than the average in those schools where there were more than 5.3 percent of students studying Finnish or Swedish as a second language.

According to Ukkola, the result also tells about the general socio-economic situation of the regions: the majority of S2 pupils live in regions where the socio-economic status of the entire population is lower than average.

All students had also developed to some extent during the two years, regardless of their starting level.

Guardians the educational background already had an effect on the starting level of schoolchildren in the first grade, and it was still strongly connected to the students’ skills: children of highly educated parents did better than those of less educated parents.

Read more: There are huge skill differences between those starting first grade, and the low starting level of schoolchildren can be explained by at least five things

The competence of students born at the beginning of the year was still better than those born at the end of the year, but the difference had narrowed during the initial education, and there were no significant differences in the development of competence.

“The development was also gratifyingly good for those Finnish and Swedish-speaking students who started the first grade in the lowest proficiency fifth. The school has been successful specifically in supporting these students,” says Ukkola.

Writing is a key skill in school, where all competence is demonstrated through writing.

In mathematics the development of skills was fairly even for different groups of students.

The differences were greater in the mother tongue. About five percent of the students could not read properly when they entered the 3rd grade.

There were also significant differences in the students’ writing skills. In Finnish-language schools, girls developed well in writing. The development of boys from Finnish-speaking schools and girls from Swedish-speaking schools was also quite good, but the development of boys from Swedish-speaking schools was clearly weaker than the others.

Girls studying the S2 curriculum reached the level of boys in Swedish-speaking schools in their development.

The weakest development was for boys in the S2 syllabus.

According to Ukkola, the findings are worrying, because being able to do well in school requires good writing skills. If it has flaws, it will probably be reflected in all the student’s skills.

“Competence is demonstrated in almost all subjects by writing”, says Ukkola.

Ukkola says that even more support for learning the school’s language of instruction should be offered to those for whom it is their first language.

“Although the results are worrying, there is still time to support students in the third grade. In national and international learning outcome assessments, competence is most often only examined in the ninth grade. By then, however, it’s already too late,” says Ukkola.

The study also found that the hobby of reading was clearly connected to both competence and its development. Pupils who read daily had more than a year’s head start in overall competence compared to those who read less often.

Somewhat surprisingly, the hobby of reading was also connected to math skills.

“ “Reading is free and possible for everyone, regardless of background.”

The parents’ educational background was also reflected in the children’s reading hobby: the children of the most highly educated read the most.

From Ukkola, this is a clear message that schools should also set aside more time for reading.

“Reading is free and possible for everyone, regardless of background,” says Ukkola.

In research questions were also asked to parents about, among other things, children’s characteristics, hobbies and friendships.

Although reading was the only one of the individual hobbies that had a clear connection to learning, guided hobbies were also important.

The students who did not have any guided hobbies had below average skills and had not developed as well as the others.

“Of course, you can’t draw a direct conclusion from this that learning will also be enhanced by doing hobbies, but in guided hobbies, students will probably gain social skills, which will also be useful at school,” says Ukkola.

In addition to social skills, the student’s competence was also supported by friendships. Competence was better for those who had at least one close friend at school.

“Friendships have an effect at least on how you enjoy yourself at school. Friends can also be made through hobbies. That’s why it would be important to continue to stick to the fact that club activities would also be organized next to schools, so that even students who otherwise wouldn’t have the money or opportunities for hobbies can get involved,” says Ukkola.

On the other hand, the child’s persistence, perseverance and good ability to concentrate were qualities that supported competence.

The results also showed the importance of home and school cooperation. Skills had developed the most in those schools where guardians supported their children in their studies, and in those students who felt that they could get help from both their teachers and guardians when needed.

“A worrying observation was that six percent of the students felt that they do not get enough help during the school day. The skills of this group of students had developed during the initial education clearly weaker than other students”, says Ukkola.

Competence also developed better in those students whose first-grade teachers specialized in elementary education.

The length of the teacher’s working career was also important: competence developed better in those whose teacher had at least ten years of experience.

attitudes TOO were connected to competence.

At the beginning of the third grade, the pupils’ attitude towards schooling was positive, but there was already a difference in attitudes: girls’ attitudes were slightly more positive than boys’. The majority of girls said they would like to go to school, while even 12 percent of boys completely disagreed with this statement.

In reading skills, girls and boys estimate that they are almost equally good, but in writing, girls estimate their skills to be better than boys, while boys estimate their skills to be better than girls in arithmetic.

The differences in the attitudes related to mathematics are also visible in the fact that, already in the third grade, boys were more confident in their mathematical skills than girls. The same phenomenon has been repeated in surveys of ninth graders.

“ “You can learn just fine in many kinds of groups, and large groups perhaps rather burden the teachers.”

But even though the boys’ attitude towards the mother tongue was more negative than the girls’ and their results in the tasks measuring reading and writing skills were weaker than the girls’, they nevertheless knew the math verbal tasks better than the girls.

“This was interesting. Do the boys think that this is math and therefore easier? These observations should not be ignored either, because the attitudes of girls and boys towards different subjects can have a big impact on the choices they make later in school or where they end up continuing their studies”, says Ukkola.

The differences between schools are also growing in Finland, but the differences are still moderate compared to the international level.

Today there is a lot of talk about “school shopping”, but according to research, 90 percent of students attend a local school designated by the municipality in the third grade.

According to the report, focused teaching – meaning schools or classes specialized in a certain subject – did not bring any additional benefit to the development of skills when the educational level of the guardians was taken into account.

“The results of the students who attended the local school were just as good, if not even better, than those who chose other schools,” says Ukkola.

What was surprising was that, even though there is a lot of talk these days about classes being too large, the size of the student group did not seem to have any bearing on the competence of schoolchildren.

“You can learn just fine in many kinds of groups, and large groups perhaps rather burden the teachers. The same applies to various problem situations at school: bad indoor air or cramped spaces or insufficient work tools have no effect on competence. Is it the case that children don’t know how to dig for things they don’t know about”, Ukkola ponders.

The next time the skills of the age group will be assessed in the 7th grade, which they will start in the fall of 2024.

The story was completed on 17.1. at 9:37: added link Karvin 17.1. to a published study.