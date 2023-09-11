School rides | The child was taken to the wrong school in Helsinki

An extraordinary number of problems have appeared in Helsinki’s school rides since the competition.

Helsinki the mother says that the school bus took her child to the wrong school on the first day of school.

The child sent to the wrong school is autistic and developmentally disabled and does not speak. Because of this, according to the mother, he is unable to express if he has been taken to the wrong place. The fact that the child has no sense of danger also makes it serious for the mother.

“He is never allowed anywhere alone because he might run under a car and that’s it.”

Chief of admissions Kari Salovaara The city of Helsinki confirms that it has become aware of an exceptional number of problems with rides.

The city tendered school transportation again in the spring, and the new contract period began on August 1. School transport is organized by Kuninkaantien Liikenne and two other companies. According to Salovaara, there have been problems with all companies.

In Helsinki, the fall semester of elementary schools and high schools began on Thursday, August 10. The child in question studies in primary school. The school where he was first taken is located about a kilometer to the right.

The mother from Helsinki and her child remain anonymous in the story, because the mother does not want her child to suffer consequences from the interview she gave.

What? School rides in Helsinki For a child can apply for special transport if he is unable to travel independently by public transport. For transportation an expert opinion is required. There are currently around 1,200 transport students. Special transports can have two a day. Helsinki you can get a regional public transport travel card if the school trip for a 1st-6th grader to the nearest school is at least two kilometers. For 7th-9th graders, the condition is more than three kilometers. Source: City of Helsinki.

Wrong the child who was taken to school started school at 8:30.

The child’s teacher called the mother because she had not arrived at school. The mother says that she tried to call the transport company and left a text message. Before he heard anything from the company, the teacher called and told him that the child is in the wrong school.

Since the child does not speak, the mother does not have an exact idea of ​​what has happened. The child had been let out of the car and ended up in the principal’s room.

“It alone causes me to panic, when I don’t know what has happened to it. Has he been left or has he been with an adult the whole time or how has it gone.”

Finally, the driver had come to take the child to the right school. According to the mother, it was only at this point that the company responded to her by message and told her that there were problems on the route.

Fire hazard has heard of other cases where schoolchildren have been taken to the wrong place. In addition, he says that the service providers’ customer service has been congested, transports have been late and there have been problems with children’s reception at school and at home.

The mother from Helsinki says that transport times may change in the short term, which makes the family’s everyday life difficult to predict.

Finally the competition was decided by the price, says Salovaara. Helsinki chose the cheapest of all the companies meeting the quality requirements. The participants had to have, for example, experience and the necessary permits for transport.

According to Salovaara, there are several reasons why there are so many problems. There can be problems with school rides at the beginning of the semester anyway. Now, according to Salovaara, the problems have been increased by the fact that, in addition to the beginning of the semester, also the Transport Companies started their work at the same time as the schools started.

According to him, the Transport companies have not acted as agreed. According to him, these issues have already been dealt with and the work continues.

Problems for Salovaara have also been caused by the fact that transport applications have not arrived on time. There have also been changes to schedules from schools. A change in the schedule of one transportation student affects the routing and other transportation students.

“We have cooperated, and things have petrified in the sense that fewer and fewer mistakes come to our attention,” he assures.

HS tried to reach Kuninkaantien Liikenne for an answer, but the company did not want to comment on the matter.

Read more: Competition collapsed the quality of the children’s transport service

Read more: Vantaa will soon offer school trips for distances of three kilometers