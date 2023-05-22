School ride | Vantaa will soon offer school trips for distances of three kilometers

The kilometer limit is relaxed because part of the costs of school rides have been transferred from the city to the welfare area.

Vantaa the city will start paying for the trips of small school children in public transport for shorter school trips than before.

The new kilometer limit is three kilometers instead of five to the nearest school and applies to students in pre-school and first and second grade. If a schoolchild has been granted special support, the same kilometer limit is now valid until the end of elementary school.

The Board of Education and Learning decided on the changes in May, because part of the costs of school trips was transferred to the responsibility of the welfare area in the social security reform. Therefore, the city’s money is no longer spent on transportation, the justification of which is child protection or temporary care for a student with disabilities.

Therefore, the city estimates that it can afford to change its kilometer limits. Otherwise, the transport conditions remained unchanged, i.e. for example, the right to take a taxi instead of public transport due to health conditions is the same as before.