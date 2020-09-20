School Reopening: According to the latest guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, from September 21, students from class 9 to 12th can go to their school if needed. However, this facility will be available only to students whose homes are outside the Containment Zone. It was also stated in the government guidelines that states / union territories may allow schools to call up to 50 per cent teaching or non-teaching staff. Teachers in schools can do online teaching or telecounseling.

The Ministry of Health of the Government of India has also issued several guidelines for opening schools, for the prevention of epidemics, their transportation, planning and cleanliness of school activities.

With all these guidelines, many states have decided to partially open the class 9 to 12 students. 21 September 2020, which state has taken a decision regarding the reopening of schools. Look forward-

Schools will remain closed till 5th October in Delhi

All schools in the capital Delhi will be closed till October 5. The Directorate of Education has issued an order in this regard on Friday. Under which this order of closure will be applicable to private schools affiliated to the corporation, NDMC, Delhi Cantt, including government. Under the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, from September 21, schools were allowed to open higher classes. In this regard, the Directorate of Education has issued an order on Friday to increase the closure of schools on 5 October.

Signs of school closure in Uttar Pradesh-

The school is expected to open in Uttar Pradesh from September 21. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has indicated that schools and colleges will remain closed in September. He said that due to rising corona cases, the possibility of partial reopening of schools from September 21 is very unlikely. Schools cannot be allowed to function partially.

Preparation to open school in Bihar

All schools and colleges in Bihar are closed till 30 September. However, Patna DM has given permission to open schools from class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone. From 21 September, educational institutions can call 50 percent of their teachers and staff for online classes. At the same time, students from class 9th to 12th have been allowed to go to school for guidance.

Schools will not open in Uttarakhand

In view of the Koreana transition, the Uttarakhand government has decided not to open schools from September 21. State Education Minister Arvind Pandey directed the Chief Secretary, Education Secretary and Director of Education to take action in this regard. He said that as the corona infection is increasing, it would not be appropriate to open schools in that situation. Currently, schools will be completely closed until 30 September.

Schools will not open in Jharkhand from September 21:

Schools will not open in Jharkhand from September 21. In Unlock-4, permission has been given to open schools for students from 9th to 12th from 21st September. However, the Government of Jharkhand has decided that it is not right to invite students to school.

Madhya Pradesh

9th to 12th grade schools of Madhya Pradesh are going to open from 21st September. In this regard, the School Education Department has given instructions to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the center. Some schools in the capital have started preparations. Schools are being sanitized and sanitized to prevent corona infection. The schools will operate in two shifts, calling on students from different classes.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan will not open from September 21. However only children from class 9th to 12th will be able to go for guidance with the written permission of parents. Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara has clarified that the center’s guideline mentions only children going to school for guidance. There is no order to place a class anywhere in the guideline.

Haryana

The Haryana government has given permission to open schools from 21 September. The education department has also issued a letter in this regard to all district education officers. Students from 9th to 12th will be able to go to schools and get guidance.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided not to open schools in the state even after 21 September. Giving information about this decision taken in the meeting of the state cabinet today, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the journalists that this decision has been taken in view of the present situation of Corona.

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October amid growing Corona cases.

Andra Pradesh

Schools are also opening in Andhra Pradesh from 21 September. Here 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff can be called in the school. Any student from class 9 to 12 can go to school and study after the written permission of their parents.

Ministry’s SOP / Guidelines for opening school: