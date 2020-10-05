Highlights: The central government has given permission to open schools in a phased manner from October 15

The gates of schools will not open in states like Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh at present.

Permission to open schools outside the Containment Zone in UP from October 19

States like Meghalaya, Haryana are yet to take a decision, do not want to rush

The central government has approved the reopening of schools from 15 October. But many states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have decided not to open schools yet. At the same time, some states like Haryana and Meghalaya are yet to decide anything about it. They are assessing the situation in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19. Universities, colleges and schools were ordered to be closed on 16 March for the prevention of Novel Corona virus across the country. The central government had announced the lockdown at the national level from 25 March. The government started relaxing several restrictions at various stages in order to initiate ‘unlock’ from June 8, but educational institutions were kept closed.

Delhi closed, schools to open in UP

In the latest guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside the containment zone were allowed to open after 15 October. The final decision to reopen the institutions has been left to the States and Union Territories. The Delhi government has decided to keep the schools closed until October 31. The situation will then be reviewed. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that schools outside the Containment Zone will be reopened for students of classes IX to XII from 19 October. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that classes would be held on shifts and all necessary protocols such as keeping physical distance and proper cleanliness of the premises would have to be followed. Students will be allowed to attend classes only after submitting written permission of their parents or guardians.



Karnataka government said, we have no hurry

The Karnataka government has said that it is in no hurry to reopen the schools and will take a decision in this regard after studying all aspects. Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister S.K. Suresh Kumar said, “Our government and education department are not in any hurry to reopen schools under any circumstances.” The health and safety of our children is very important for us. ”The Chhattisgarh government has said that schools in the state will remain closed until further orders in view of the epidemic. The Maharashtra government has said that it will review the situation of Kovid-19 after Diwali and till then the schools will remain closed.

Schools will not open in these states from October 15 in the Corona era

Decision may be taken after Diwali

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra until Diwali.” After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation and take a decision. ”The Gujarat government has also said that it may consider reopening the schools only after Diwali. The Meghalaya government has sought the parents’ response before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state. According to the state education minister Lakhmen Rimbui, the state government has decided that upper primary schools will be opened only to solve the problems related to the education of the students of class VI, VII and VIII. The same is being done from 15 October for secondary and higher secondary schools.

Haryana confused, schools closed in Bengal

The Government of Puducherry has announced that classes have been started from October 8 for students from Class IX to XII. According to Puducherry Director of Education Rudra Gaur, classes will be held only for half a day, six days a week until further orders. The Haryana government is considering reopening schools for students from sixth to ninth grade so that they can get guidance from teachers, but no final decision has been taken yet. The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided not to resume classes in a normal manner till November 2. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the decision to reopen the schools would be taken only after mid-November.