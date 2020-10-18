School Reopening: After a long time, schools will be opened for classes 9 to 12 from Monday. Schools can be opened only from 8.50 am to 3.20 pm. The schools will be run in two shifts. Schools have been closed since March 13 due to the Kovid-19 infection. In this regard, Director of Secondary Education Department Vinay Kumar Pandey has issued instructions to all DIOS.

This order will be applicable to all board schools. Classes 9 and 10 will be conducted from 8.50 to 11.50 in the morning and classes 11 and 12 from 12.20 to 3.20. While opening the school, the protocol of Kovid 19 will be taken care of.

Taking precaution, the state government has not only issued SOP to open the school but has sent more than three dozen officers for inspection. All these officers have reached the allotted districts on Sunday night and after the school opens on Monday, they will inspect and send their report to the government.

Schools will be able to come with the consent of parents

Children will be able to come to school only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come to school and online classes will continue as before. Instructions have been given to postpone the incentives for attendance in schools. There will be a ban on the exchange of stationery or goods in schools. All the gates of the schools will be opened. Only 50 percent of the students of a class will be called in a day.