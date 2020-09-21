Entry is being done after thermal checking At present, the government has said that if children do not want to come to school, then it does not matter. School attendants will have to bring a written permission from parents. Staff was given entry after thermal checking at Jammu’s Ranbir Higher Secondary School.

Schools are following SOP The school principal here said, “We have got sanitization and fumigation done in the school. We will follow all the Kovid-19 SOPs of the government.”

Access will be given only by cleaning hands with sanitizer This picture is from a school in Srinagar. At the time of entry in the school, there will be thermal screening, sanitizer will also be provided so that hands can be sanitized.

Students realize responsibility A student from Srinagar said, “I am very excited to come to school today. Our teachers have supported a lot. We have to be very careful.”

Schools have also opened in Assam Assam has also opened schools from class 9 to 12. The picture is of the main gate of Dispur College.

‘Guidelines to follow during class’ A student of Dispur College said, “I am very happy with the government’s decision to open a school-college. We will try to follow all the Kovid guidelines while attending the class.”

Posters have been put in schools According to the SOP of the Center, precautions related to Kovid-19 have been told in schools. Poster in a school in Chandigarh.

After more than five months, schools opened in some states on Monday. There was a mask on the faces of students and teachers, but the joy of coming to school after so much time was visible in the eyes. The decision to open a school amidst the corona virus epidemic was not easy. Therefore, in whatever schools are open, sanitation arrangements have been made, including social distancing, thermal checking. At present, schools have been opened only in Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and some states of North-East. Most of the big states have considered it appropriate not to open the school given the risk of Kovid-19 infection. Let’s take a look at the atmosphere where the schools have opened.