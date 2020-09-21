Entry is being done after thermal checking
At present, the government has said that if children do not want to come to school, then it does not matter. School attendants will have to bring a written permission from parents. Staff was given entry after thermal checking at Jammu’s Ranbir Higher Secondary School.
Schools are following SOP
The school principal here said, “We have got sanitization and fumigation done in the school. We will follow all the Kovid-19 SOPs of the government.”
Access will be given only by cleaning hands with sanitizer
This picture is from a school in Srinagar. At the time of entry in the school, there will be thermal screening, sanitizer will also be provided so that hands can be sanitized.
Students realize responsibility
A student from Srinagar said, “I am very excited to come to school today. Our teachers have supported a lot. We have to be very careful.”
Schools have also opened in Assam
Assam has also opened schools from class 9 to 12. The picture is of the main gate of Dispur College.
‘Guidelines to follow during class’
A student of Dispur College said, “I am very happy with the government’s decision to open a school-college. We will try to follow all the Kovid guidelines while attending the class.”
Posters have been put in schools
According to the SOP of the Center, precautions related to Kovid-19 have been told in schools. Poster in a school in Chandigarh.
