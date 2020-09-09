Only children will be allowed with permission From September 21, children who want to go to school must take written permission from the parents. Currently, biometric attendance will not be allowed. Students who are in the Containment Zone will not be able to go there.

Only asymptomatic people will be able to come to school No staff or student with corona symptoms will be allowed to attend school.

Every student will have thermal screening There will be thermal screening of every student and staff at the school gate. At the same time, their hands will also be sanitized. Even inside the campus, hands will have to be washed or sanitized in a short period of time.

Can not share pen, pencil, book At school, students will not be able to share pen, pencil, notebook or any other items with other students. Assembly, sports or other events are also not allowed.

Pulse Oximeter will be in every school Spitting is banned in and around the school premises. Everyone has been advised to download the Arogya Setu App. Schools will have to arrange pulse oximeters.

Pool closed, state will decide on gym The swimming pools in schools will remain closed. Use of gym will depend on local government guidelines.

Guidelines for School Reopening: The Central Government has given permission to open schools from class 9 to 12 since 21 September. Under Unlock-4, SOP has been released. Students wishing to attend school must obtain written permission from the parents. There should be at least 6 feet of second between students. Apart from this, face cover / mask has been made mandatory. The schools which have a quarantine center will be fully sanitized before opening. There will be no biometric attendance at the moment. Even inside the school, hands will have to be washed or sanitized in a short period of time. Spitting here and there is prohibited in the premises.