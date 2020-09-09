If you want to send a child to school in the Corona era, then know these things School Reopen 21 September: Know these things if you want to send a child to school in the Corona period

How will social distancing be maintained? Where will the schools open in the country, where will they be closed, know the latest updates The biggest tension of parents is whether there will be social distancing maintenance in the school. Guidelines contain instructions to ensure social distancing from classes to labs and elsewhere. But the parents are a little skeptical about how much will follow on the ground. 72% of the parents who took part in the online poll of Navbharat Times said that they will not send their children to school at this time. The fear behind this is due to corona infection.

Heavy tension of school bus infection A large number of children reach the school through buses. The guidelines state that buses are to be sanitized regularly. But parents are apprehensive that there is a high chance of infection spreading through the bus. A parent told the Navbharat Times, “Most of the cases in Delhi are without symptoms. How can every teacher or student going to school know? And what about school buses? There are many issues. Health first. Then something else comes. “

Corona can give children mischief! Balman is very fickle. Children do devils In such a situation, parents are shying away from sending children to school between corona infections. You can see one reason for this in the picture above. It is not possible to touch the mask under any circumstances. But to what extent the children will be able to take care of it, it is a great tension. The second thing is that if your child follows all the rules, not necessarily the other. In such a situation, parents are worried about spreading the infection.

How will there be control in lunch time? During lunch time in school, children get mixed up a lot. Tiffins share with each other, play together. But due to Corona, doing so is completely banned. The government has said that no stationery items, water bottles or lunch boxes will be allowed to be shared among students. But how much children will be able to take care of it, parents are in tension about it.

Even a child has a corona … Most cases of corona are asymptomatic, ie the infected person does not show signs of illness. In this case, the screenings have no special meaning. If one child also has a corona and is asymptomatic, there is a risk of infection in the whole school. Talking to NBT, Subir Thakar said, “If anything happens to a single student, who will take responsibility for it? I think schools should first tell us in detail what precautions they are taking so that we can decide Ease into. ” If a child returns home after getting infected by the school, the corona will spread to his family. This is a major headache for parents.

If all goes well, schools will be opened in some states of the country from 21 September. Initially, only students from class 9 to 12 will be allowed to attend school. For that too, written permission of the parents is mandatory. States like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand where schools are set to open from 21st. At the same time, due to Corona infection, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat will remain closed at present. The central government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with instructions to make a number of arrangements to protect against Kovid-19 infection. Despite this, parents have doubts. He is in a dilemma whether to send children to school or not. Education of children is important but their health is most important. In such a situation, there are some things that are giving tension to the parents.