Schools in these states will not be studying at present Maharashtra: The state most affected by Corona is closed until September 30. Uttar Pradesh: No decision has been made. Yes, the Minister of Basic Education definitely said that schools will not open from September 21 due to rising cases of Corona. Delhi: The government has made it clear that schools will not be opened. Gujarat: The state government has decided to keep the school closed till Diwali. Madhya Pradesh: Schools will be partially opened. Classes will not be installed. West Bengal: Schools are still closed due to increasing corona cases.

‘No school’ from Manda here too Bihar: No clear instructions from the state government. There is a possibility that schools will open after assembly elections and Chhath Puja. Jharkhand: As per the order of the state government, the schools are closed till 30 September. Chhattisgarh: Lockdown is in 6 cities including Raipur. The school is less likely to open elsewhere. Rajasthan: Schools are opening but many private schools will remain closed. Kerala: There is a plan to keep the school closed till October. Karnataka: The government has banned the opening of schools from class 9 to 12 and pre-university colleges. Although students can go to school for their douts, classes will not work.

Schools opening in these states from Monday Haryana: The schools are opening from 21 September. All the guidelines of the center will be followed. Assam: Schools are opening since Monday. Details SOPs have been issued. Here separate schools for classes 9 and 10 will open and separate days for classes 11 and 12. Jammu and Kashmir: Guidelines have been issued. Schools will open from Monday. Himachal Pradesh: Schools are opening since Monday. Chandigarh: Schools will open partially. Only 15 students will sit in a class. Nagaland: Classes will start running. Meghalaya: Schools are opening since Monday. Andra Pradesh: Schools from class 9 to 12 will open.

What are the guidelines of the central government on schools? At present, only those schools which are not in the Containment Zone are allowed to open. Schools outside this zone will also not be given admission to teachers, employees and students who live in the Containment Zone. At the same time, school going students, teachers and staff will also not be allowed to go to the areas of containment zone.

These things have to be taken care of You have to keep a distance of 6 feet from each other.

It is mandatory to wear a face cover or mask.

Even if the hands do not look dirty to you, it is necessary to periodically wash hands with soap (at least 40-60 seconds). It is necessary to use alcohol based sanitizer periodically (at least 20 seconds).

It is mandatory to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue, handkerchief or elbow while sneezing, coughing.

Will keep monitoring his health. If you feel ill in any way, you have to inform the concerned officer immediately.

Spitting anywhere on campus would be completely forbidden.

Where possible the Arogya Setu app has to be used.

