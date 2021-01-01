new Delhi: In 2020, the corona virus has seen havoc all over the world. At the same time, 2021 has started. With the coming of the year 2021, schools have also been reopened in many states in the country. At the same time, the year 2020 was not a very good year in terms of education. In the year 2020, schools and colleges remained closed in most places. Schools in the country have also been closed for several months. However, on the occasion of New Year, schools have been reopened in many places.

The havoc of the corona virus was not yet brought to an end that by the end of 2020, another strain of corona virus has come to the fore. In view of this, many states in the country have given permission to open schools again with precaution. Schools were already partially opened in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Rajasthan. However, now schools have also opened in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam.

Schools open in Kerala

Schools in Kerala were closed since the lockdown implemented to prevent the corona virus crisis. But now on January 1, partly on the occasion of New Year, schools have been partially opened. Under this, classes of classes 10 and 12 will be run for a limited number of hours with a fixed number of students. According to the information, only 10 students have been allowed in one class in Kerala. Along with this, rules related to corona virus will also have to be followed.

Apart from this, schools have also opened in Karnataka from January 1. Schools have been opened in Karnataka for students of classes 6 to 12. During this time, protocol related to corona virus will also be followed. In Assam, schools and other educational institutions have opened from January 1. Universities have also opened in Assam along with primary schools. Schools will open in many other states on the occasion of New Year. Schools are scheduled to open in Puducherry, Pune and Bihar from January 4.

