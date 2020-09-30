School Reopen News Unlock 5.0 guidelines regarding corona virus are going to be released in the capital. Under Unlock 4.0, the Delhi government has given considerable relaxation in business activities keeping in mind the economy. However schools were kept closed in Unlock 4.0. Now the question is arising in the minds of the people whether the schools will open in Unlock 5.0 or not.The national capital was allowed to operate dine-in services in malls, markets, hotels, gyms, yoga centers, bars, and restaurants in the country. The cinema hall, amusement park, swimming pool are still closed. In Unlock 4.0, the central government allowed many more economic activities, including the resumption of metro services. As a result, Delhi Metro is back on schedule.

Cinema hall owners plead

Cinema hall owners say they are suffering heavy losses. If the government allows, Corona will open the cinema hall, strictly following the guidelines. Chamber of Trade and Industry convenor Brijesh Goyal said, ‘We are going to hold a meeting with the owners of the cinema hall. They are seeking permission to resume their business. Which can create thousands of jobs. ‘

Relaxation to strengthen the economy

A source said that although the Delhi government wants to implement all economic activities with immediate effect, it is not keen on allowing schools, colleges and educational institutions to open. The government, through an order on 18 September, directed the schools to remain closed till 5 October, sparking speculation that the institutes would be allowed to partially open from the fourth week of September.

Cinema hall can open

A reliable government source said, “The government is in favor of allowing all economic activities including cinema halls with strict restrictive measures.” However, schools will not be allowed to open until the government is sure of the safety of children. The government is closely monitoring the status of Kovid. As per the current scenario, schools will not be allowed to open anytime soon. ‘