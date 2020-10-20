All schools across the country are in full swing preparing to open again. After the opening of schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, now the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya are also ready to open from November 2. There are about 1.5 million students in 1250 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 650 Navodaya Vidyalayas all over the country.

In the Home Ministry guidelines, the school has been allowed to open after 15 October. However, only children from 9th to 12th class are allowed to be called. The government has also announced security rules to be adopted during the opening of schools.

Schools open after seven months in UP

In the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, all board schools including the state’s Secondary Education Council, which were closed during the lockdown announced in March, opened on Monday after about seven months. Aradhana Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education Department, said that in the state, all the schools of Class 9 to 12, including Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, started reading and reading from today.

He said that sanitizer, handwash, thermal scanning, treatment system, cleanliness of the campus and provision of clean drinking water were closely investigated in the schools.

What to take precautions

Student students will be given admission on campus only after the use of handwash or sanitizer. Compliance of social distancing at the main gate at the time of admission and at the time of leave will have to be ensured. Not all students will be discharged together. If there are more than one entrance in the campus, then they have to be used so that there is no crowd at all.

