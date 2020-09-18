From September 21 (School Reopen News) many states are preparing to open schools. The Corona crisis has not yet been averted from India, but there is an effort to return life to the track while escaping from Corona. The lockdown was announced on 24 March across the country. Since then, life has been reduced to mere rooms. After the corona virus, the practice of opening schools for students of 10th and 12th is going on for the first time. However, most parents across the country are in favor of not sending their children to school.9th to 12th grade schools of Madhya Pradesh are going to open from 21st September. In this regard, the School Education Department has given instructions to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the center. Some schools in the capital have started preparations. However, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. That is, the order is voluntary. When the heart of the students wants, they should come to school and if they do not want, they should not come. This time there will be no system based on attendance. The remaining classes and schools will remain closed until 30 September. Their online studies will continue as before.

Probability very low in UP (UP School Reopen News)

Under unlock-4, the central government has given permission to open schools from 9th to 12th from September 21, although the UP government is not ready to accept it. There is confusion about opening of school from this month due to increasing corona case in UP. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that the possibility of partial opening of schools in the state is very low from September 21 as the cases of corona are increasing in the state.

Will not open in Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand School Reopen News)

In view of the Koreana transition, the Uttarakhand government has decided not to open schools from September 21. State Education Minister Arvind Pandey directed the Chief Secretary, Education Secretary and Director of Education to take action in this regard. He said that as the corona infection is increasing, it would not be appropriate to open schools in that situation. Currently, schools will be completely closed until 30 September.

Schools will not open in Delhi too (Delhi School Reopen News)

Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi has decided to keep all schools closed till 30 September due to Corona epidemic.

Will not open in Gujarat (Gujrat School Reopen News)

Schools in classes 9 to 12 will not open in Gujarat from September 21 onwards. State Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that given the situation of Covid-19, the Gujarat government has not decided to reopen secondary and higher secondary schools from September 21. The Education Minister said that during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the state government has taken this decision in the interest of students.

Schools to open from September 21, 75% parents direct reply NO

Schools to open in Haryana (Haryana School Reopen News)

The school also has a trial run in Sonepat and Karnal, Haryana. Here children are being seated by the bubbles system. If this experiment is successful, then this rule will be implemented in the whole state and schools will be opened.

Schools to be partially opened in Goa (Goa School Reopen News)

Goa’s Pramod Sawant government is considering partially opening schools in the state. It was told that the state government may allow students of 10th and 12th to attend school from October 2. However, a final decision has not been taken on this. It has been said by the CM that a decision will be taken soon in the meeting with the officials concerned.

Government in favor of opening school

The Jharkhand government is also in favor of opening schools in the midst of an epidemic. Education minister of Jharkhand Vaidyanath Mahato says that children’s education is suffering. He told, ‘We have come to know from a survey that only 27 percent of the online class students in urban areas are able to take advantage.

Schools to open in Andhra Pradesh

Schools are being opened in Andhra Pradesh also from 21 September. Here 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff can be called in the school. Any student from 9th grade to 12th can go to school and study after the written permission of their family. This information has been given by the state government.

NBT online poll

Online poll of Navbharat Times But something similar was seen. We had asked a question and asked for people’s opinion in it. Many people took part in this poll and expressed their opinion. The question was asked by Navbharat Times.com whether you will send / send your children to school from September 21? 72 percent people did not say the answer, while five percent said they could not say and 23 percent said that they are ready to send to school.