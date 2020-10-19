Highlights: All board schools including UP’s Secondary Education Council were closed due to the lockdown announced in March due to Corona epidemic

Lucknow

All board schools, including UP’s Secondary Education Council, closed since the lockdown announced in March due to the Corona epidemic, opened on Monday after nearly seven months. During this time, most parents avoided sending children to school. According to official sources, on the basis of information received from the districts, parents of 34,68,933 students in a total of 28,474 schools from class 9 to 12 have agreed to send their children to school, against a total of 1,02,89,154 students. Only 33.71 percent of the total students.

Additional Chief Secretary of UP Secondary Education Department, Aradhana Shukla said that in all the schools of class 9 to 12, including Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council in the state, reading and teaching started from Monday. Classes were conducted in two shifts across the state on Monday, following the rules of all Kovid protocols, including social distancing.

Close monitoring of the system in all schools

Aradhana Shukla said that in all schools, sanitizer, handwash, thermal scanning and first aid arrangements in the school, cleanliness of the campus and clean drinking water system were closely investigated.



Parents are avoiding sending them to school

According to official sources, on the basis of information received from the districts, in total 28,474 secondary schools from class 9 to 12, against a total of 1,02,89,154 students, parents of 34,68,933 students have agreed to send their children to school, Which is 33.71 percent of the total students.



Team checking and school checking

Aradhana Shukla said that on Monday, senior officers of government and department were sent as nodal officers in all 75 districts. Apart from this, teams were also inspected by district magistrates in every district by forming teams in their district.