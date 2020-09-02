Highlights: Schools opened in Wuhan city of China as corona virus

Schools open in France, UK as well, many states are preparing in India

Explain that educational institutions of the country have been closed for the last about 6 months.

new Delhi

The Corona Pandemic has put the entire world on hold for the past six months. Unlock 4 Guidelines on School and College are closed in all countries. But as time passes, preparations are being made to open educational institutions in many countries of the world including India (School Reopen Worldwide). Schools have been opened with many restrictions in countries such as Corona, which is the center of China, from Wuhan to Britain, Russia, France, Belgium and Israel. Some states in India are preparing guidelines for opening schools.

Unlock-4 guidelines have been released

In India, the Central Government has issued Unlock 4 Guidelines and it has been decided to keep schools closed. Though at the same time, the Center has decided to allow students of 9th and 12th to attend school, but this will depend on the permission of the parents of the children and the decision of the states.

Learn where the schools have opened in the world

According to local media in Wuhan, China, the center of the Coronavirus in China, around 2,840 primary and secondary schools have been opened. It has been decided to open a school in Britain. The school has opened with some precautions in Russia. Teachers and students there will not even need to wear masks in school. Let us tell you that Russia has claimed to be a vaccine for Corona virus. In France too, school children have returned to their classes after 6 months. Schools have also been opened in Belgium and Israel.

Schools opened in Wuhan, China

How are you in India

Many states in India are also preparing to open schools with some precautions. However, these states are considering opening schools only for the children of senior classes.

Screw stuck in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh had earlier decided to open the school from September 5, but following the guidelines of the Center, the state government has not taken any decision yet. State Principal Secretary B Rajasekhar had said that the state government would take a decision only after the unlock-4 guidelines of the Center. Meanwhile, he has also reviewed the preparations of the schools.

Schools opened in London also from 1 September

Schools to open in Uttar Pradesh from September 21?

With the consent of parents in the Uttar Pradesh government, students from class 9 to 12 can be called on voluntary basis from September 21 outside the Containmate Zone. But no one will be forced to do this. PG students with PhD and lab work will be called after the consent of the Department of Higher Education and Home Affairs. The rest of the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed till September 30 for the students.

Schools will not open in Madhya Pradesh yet

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said in a recent statement that the date of opening of school in the state will depend on the condition of corona virus infection. At the moment he ruled out the possibility of the school opening in September. A decision will be taken to open schools on the basis of the state of corona control in the state.

Schools open in France also from 1 September

Lockdown till 6 September in Bihar

Bihar has a lockdown till 6 September in the midst of the Corona crisis. In such a situation, no decision has been taken yet to open the school. Recently, the Education Department made it clear that under no circumstances will it be allowed to study in schools from class one to eight. No decision has been taken regarding other classes also.

Schools will not open in Delhi yet

The Delhi government has made it clear that schools will not open in the state until the corona cases are brought under control. CM Arvint Kejriwal had said that he would take a decision on opening the school after coming under control of this epidemic (Corona Pandemic).

Thoughts going on in Rajasthan

Nothing has been said clearly about the government’s opening of schools in Rajasthan. However, discussions are on to open the schools. It is believed that after September 21, students from 9th to 12th will be able to go to school and take guidance from teachers. However, written approval of parents will be required.



Decision after opinion of parents in Jharkhand

No decision has been taken to open schools in Jharkhand too. Recently, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that in view of the increasing cases of Corona, there is no talk on the decision to open schools. It will be decided only after the situation improves. It is a matter of children. A decision will be taken from parents to open the school only after that the decision will be taken.



This is the plan of Chhattisgarh

School-colleges in Chhattisgarh will remain closed till 30 September. However, from September 21, 50 percent teachers will be invited to the school located outside the Containment Zone. Students from class 9th to 12th will be able to visit the school for guidance from teachers. For this, they will require the written consent of the parent or guardian.

Schools opened in Russia as well

Confusion still in West Bengal

Schools in West Bengal will remain closed till 20 September. The state government has not yet taken any decision on opening the school. However, the government has indicated that the school can be opened after 20 September.

No decision in Karnataka right now

The BS Yeddyurappa government has not taken any decision to open schools in the state. Although classes will start in the college from 1 October.

Sikkam

Schools in Sikkim will open from September 1, but only teachers will go to school. No decision has been taken when students come to school.

What are the preparations for Assam, Telangana and Odisha?

The Assam government has decided to open the school from 1 September. Last week, the state government conducted the Kovid-19 test of all teachers last week. Online classes will continue in Telangana. About 30 thousand government schools opened on 27 August and about 1 lakh teachers have joined duty.

Schools in Odisha will remain closed until Durga Puja. The five-day Durga Puja will be held from October 22-26.