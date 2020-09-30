The Central Government on Wednesday released the Unlock 5.0 guidelines. Under this, the Center has left the decision over the states to open schools, coaching institutes. The state will be able to decide on its own whether to open schools and coaching institutes after October 15. However, this would require the approval of the parents of the children.



For school-college in unlock-5 Guideline

> The State / UT Governments are allowed to take decisions to open schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes in a phased manner and decide to reopen them after 15 October 2020, depending on the conditions Will be able to

However, for this the state governments will consult with the schools / institute management and follow the given conditions.



> Online education / distance learning will continue and will be encouraged continuously.

> Schools that are running online classes and some of their students want to study online instead of physically attending school will be allowed to do so.

> The attendance of students in schools will be applicable only with the written consent of the parents. For these, the State / UTs will formulate their respective SOPs keeping in mind the local requirements based on the SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

> On the other hand, the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education can take the decision to open a college / higher education institution in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Online classes and distance learning will also be continued here and encouraged.

> Permission will also be given from 15 October 2020 to start labs and start practical classes for PhD students of higher education institutions and post-graduate students with science-technology.

> To reopen all these institutions, the decisions of the concerned State / Union Territory Government will have to be compulsory.

Also read-Unlock-5 starting tomorrow, know here what will be open and what will be closed

Schools to be opened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2, education minister informed

The center’s guideline has been released here. The Andhra Pradesh government has already announced the opening of schools on November 2 due to the havoc of Corona. Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimalpu Suresh said on Tuesday that it has now been decided to open the school from November 2 instead of October 5. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to first decide to open a school on 5 September, but had to back down from its decision given Corona’s pace.

Also read-Unlock 5 government issued guidelines, cinema halls to be reopened

Corona is also afraid of parents

Parents say that schools are giving them confidence that all steps are being taken to protect students. Umesh Malviya, father of a student in Bhopal, said, ‘It is true that good preparation has been done for students in schools. But there is still fear of the corona virus. The cases of Kovid-19 are continuously increasing and it is scaring us. Mita Sharma, the mother of a student said, “I will not send my child to school under any circumstances.”