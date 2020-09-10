Highlights: Following the guidelines issued by the Central Government to open schools, many state schools are preparing to open

Schools from 9th to 12th can be opened under the guidelines

Although children will need written permission of parents to come to school

new Delhi

After the Guidelines for School Reopening to open schools in Unlock-4 News Updates, now the state governments also in a phased manner for children from 9th to 12th (Classes 9 to 12 Reopen News) Rules have been set for opening.

The Union Health Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedure for School Reopen a few days ago to open schools for senior class children. Under this guideline, children from 9th to 12th can come to school and study from teachers with written permission from their parents.

Major preparations to open schools in these three states

The governments of Haryana, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are preparing to open schools from class 9 to 12 in a phased manner. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Singh Gujjar told ET, “Haryana is ready to open the school.” Budget allocation has also been done for this. We have made plans to reopen schools in certain districts. The budget has been allocated to sanitize the schools. Apart from this, other preparations have also been made for rescue from Kovid-19. He said that first class 10th and 12th schools will be opened in the state Karnal and Sonepat district.

Know plan to open school in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Education Minister Vaidyanath Mahato spoke about the state government’s complete preparations for the reopening of schools in the state. He said that the children of the state are suffering in studies this year. He said, ‘In the survey conducted in urban areas, we came to know that only 27 percent students of online class are taking advantage. This figure is worse in rural areas. Scheduled Tribe children also do not have mobile connectivity. ‘ He said that the government is considering a proposal to open senior secondary school and first class 10th and 12th classes will start. He said that we will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government will consider ways of getting it implemented.



GO 390 Guidelines of Andhra Pradesh

The government of Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for the opening of the school from September 21, following the guidelines of the Center. State Government GO. 390 guidelines have been released. Under this, 50 percent of the teaching and 50 percent of the non-teaching staff can be called to the school. Any senior class student who has to ask the teacher something can come to school after the written permission of his / her parents.

What plan of Chhattisgarh?

Even children of tribal areas of Chhattisgarh are facing the same problem as Jharkhand. However, here the state government has decided to continue the online class and offline process. Education Secretary from the state Alok Shukla said, ‘The state government has done many experiments to teach students. Around 20 lakh children are joining online class while 5 lakh children are studying through innovative offline process. This includes Mohalla classes and loudspeaker classes.

What is the state’s stand on opening of schools in the Corona era

state Yes No Confused Delhi off course not Uttar Pradesh Students of 9th and 12th can come to school after written permission of parents from 21 Andra Pradesh Opening preparations Himachal Pradesh Preparation of guidelines Uttarakhand The government has not announced yet Tamil Nadu off course not Bihar Not discussed now Madhya Pradesh Discussion will be held after September Rajasthan No discussion right now Jharkhand Government in preparation to open school Chhattisgarh Emphasis on online classes and unique offline classes Manipur Opening preparations Meghalaya State Government Preparation Mizoram Opening preparations Nagaland Schools will open according to guidelines

Pre-primary and primary schools will not open

The government will not open pre-primary and primary schools in Unlock-4 Guidelines. Online classes will continue here as before.

Also know the guidelines of the center

The central government has given permission to open schools from class 9 to 12 from 21 September onwards. Under Unlock-4, SOP has been released. Students wishing to attend school must obtain written permission from the parents. There should be at least 6 feet of second between students. Apart from this, face cover / mask has been made mandatory. The schools which have a quarantine center will be fully sanitized before opening. There will be no biometric attendance at the moment. Even inside the school, hands will have to be washed or sanitized in a short period of time. Spitting here and there is prohibited in the premises.