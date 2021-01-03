School Reopen 2021: 9th to 12th schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutions across the state will open from Monday. Reading and reading will be done with all the precaution regarding the rescue of students from Kovid-19. Students will be present in half the capacity in every classroom. 36 lakh 61 thousand 942 children studying in about 8000 government schools of the state will be given about 1.25 lakh masks through livelihood according to two masks. Only 18 lakh 30 thousand 971 children will come to these schools in a day. Be aware that in view of the Corona crisis, all educational institutions have been closed since 14 March 2020. After about nine and a half months, that is, after 296 days of detention, when these institutes open on Monday, they will return in awe. Also, children will get freedom from online classes.

A decision was taken to open schools-colleges-coaching institutes from 4 January 2021 in a meeting of the State Disaster Group on 18 December under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar. On 24 December, the Department of Education issued a detailed guideline regarding the safe operation of educational institutions. After that, the DEO and DM met with the managers of schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in all the districts and made them aware of the guidelines. After the release of the guidelines, the task of sanitizing the premises and classrooms of all educational institutions was given to the head of educational institutions at the local level. The school was also to ensure that the children sit at a distance of six feet.

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Education, told ‘Hindustan’ on Sunday that since January 4, a complete arrangement has been made to open a school-college. Instructions have been given to all District Education Officers regarding this. All the District Magistrates have been requested to monitor the safe movement of students themselves. The Directorate of Secondary Education of the Education Department will monitor it itself. Said that after nine months, opening of schools and colleges is also important for us. In the early days, maintenance is necessary. Based on this experience, a decision will be taken on opening of schools from first to eighth.

These arrangements will be according to the guide line

– There will be regular checkup of the health of the students and teachers.

– Task force to be implemented in schools to implement protocol.

-One day only 50 percent of the students of a class will come to school.

– Ensure facility of physicians-nurses around the school.

– Written notice must be given to the student and their parents to be healthy.

– There is also an option to study from home.

– Those who come to school will have to give the consent letter of the guardian.

– Classes and vehicles will be sanitized twice daily.

– Two students will have to be kept in a seating arrangement of six feet.

– Coaching will get conditional permission, DM will have to submit the protocol work plan.

– Arrangements will be made to keep children safe in schools.

-All activities like mob bells, prayer sessions etc. will be banned.

– Safe movement of students will also be arranged.

– There will be a ban on the sale of food items inside the school.

– Touching items such as door latch, dashboard, duster, bench-desk and teaching materials will be regularized.