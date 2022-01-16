Home page world

From: Vincent Bussow

At the Copernicus School in Freigericht (Hesse), students have to bring their own toilet paper. (Archive image) © Uwe Anspach/dpa

A school in Hesse is now taking a drastic step: the Copernicus School in Freigericht is removing the toilet paper for its students. What’s behind it.

Freigericht – In the Copernicus School in Freigericht, the parents have received really tough news: the approximately 2,500 students at the comprehensive school in Hesse should bring their own toilet paper in the future. This was announced by the school management in a letter, as reported by the news site Vorsprung-Online. But what is behind the absurd message?

“Lately, our school toilets have been deliberately soiled or made unusable on several occasions,” says the letter to the parents. Attempts to set fire with toilet paper are a particular problem, writes the school management from Freigericht. These incidents are now said to have consequences because “the whole school community is suffering.” The Copernicus School near Hanau* has decided on a more than questionable step.

School in Freigericht (Hesse): Students have to bring their own toilet paper

“The school no longer wants to provide toilet paper for a certain period of time,” the portal quoted from the letter. Instead, the students at the Copernicus School in Hesse should bring their own toilet paper. What the school management hopes for from this measure is not clear.

The question to what extent the parents’ council of the school in Freigericht supports the campaign also remains open. According to the Hesse school law, the committee must be consulted before the headmaster takes measures “that are of general importance for school life”. Holding back toilet paper is definitely one of them.

Drastic measure in Hesse: School in Freigericht cuts toilet paper

In addition to the drastic measure, the Copernicus School in Hesse is also planning to hire a supervisor for the toilets in the near future. In addition, the school management asks in the letter for information on the perpetrators of the vandalism actions in Freigericht. These should therefore be part of an Internet challenge.

Most recently, the school drew attention to itself with messages of a different kind: So many had Graduates from the Copernicus School in Freigericht* a one before the comma that the school itself was surprised.