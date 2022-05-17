Obligation to wear a mask at school, “in the last month I would leave children and teenagers free from having to wear it“. Guido Rasi, scientific director of Consulcesi and former executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Ema, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, speaking on the controversy over the League’s proposal to remove the obligation of masks at school.” After school they have a social life and many interactions that no longer require a mask. Maybe the teacher can consider keeping it in the classroom“.

“And then you have to keep windows open where conditions allow for good ventilation“, concludes Rasi.