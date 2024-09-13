SCHOOL, RAIMO AGAINST VALDITARA: “HIT LIKE BLACK DEATH”, FRATOIANNI DEFENDS WRITER FROM LEAGUE

There is a clash between Giuseppe Valditara and the Green Left Alliance. From the stage of the first national party of Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli’s party, in fact, Christian Raimo lashes out against the Minister of Education and Merit, pointing him out as a “soft target” to hit “like you do with the Death Star in Star Wars.” Solidarity with the head of the department of Viale Trastevere from all the majority forces, especially from the League which, with Rossano Sasso, brings the words of the writer and candidate of Avs to the attention of the last European elections, to which however the leader of the Italian Left also responds, specifying that there was “no threat, neither physical nor of any other nature, by our intention” towards Valditara. In the debate with the emblematic title ‘Let’s protect the school from Valditara, Raimo does not mince his words to the minister. “Valditara – he says -, from a political point of view, must be hit because he is a soft target and embodies many of the weaknesses of this government”.



The idea is that of a demonstration, organized by Avs itself, against the minister himself, because “his ideology contains all the worst: bungling, inability to have an international bibliography, recrudescence of humiliation, ableism, classism and sexism”. “He has to be hit like you hit the Death Star in Star Wars. There’s an empire, there’s the Death Star, and he poses like that. I think it is not difficult to hit him because what he says is so obvious, evident, arrogant, charlatan, filthy that it is easy to see it”, concludes the Roman writer who soon becomes the target himself, like the entire Green Left Alliance, of vitriolic comments.

The first ones come directly from the Chamber of Deputies before the debate on the Security bill. Attacking Raimo’s words is Sasso, leader of the Lega Nord group in the Culture commission in Montecitorio: “I ask through the Presidency of the Chamber to inform the Minister of the Interior for the safety and security of Minister Valditara”says the Carroccio MP in the chamber, and Alessandro Amorese, of Fratelli d’Italia, also joins his request.

Again from the Chamber, Fratoianni replies. “I want to thank the Honorable Sasso, and those who followed him – begins the leader of the Italian Left -, for having urged the Chamber of Montecitorio and all the political forces to monitor words, because words are objectively important and, sometimes, even stones. I am very happy that it was him who did it, a prominent exponent of a party whose leader, leader maximo, for many years in this country has been dispensing poison with both hands into the veins of Italian society”.

Valditara: “I was shocked by the violence of Raimo’s words”

“I was deeply shocked by the violence of the words used against me on the occasion of the National Day of Avs. Political controversy can never transcend in tone or use threatening and offensive phrases”. Thus the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, commenting on the words of Christian Raimo.