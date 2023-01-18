School | Principals tell how the large number of S2 students shows up in the school: “Teachers may have to teach parents as well”

According to the study, especially boys with an immigrant background would need more support. Two principals tell what everyday life is like in a multilingual school.

Immigrants the children fall behind the others, and there are worryingly large differences especially in the students’ writing skills.

The information is based on a report published by the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi) on Tuesday, which examines the development of learning and the background factors affecting it during primary education, i.e. first and second grade.

Principal of Oulu’s Merikoski school Mervi Karjalainen is not surprised by the results of Karvi’s report.

At Merikoski school, a quarter of the students are in S2. S2 pupils mean children who are only learning Finnish or Swedish as a second language. S2 students often come from an immigrant background.

According to Karjalainen, the success of students who speak a foreign language has a lot to do with whether the child has attended kindergarten, for example.

“If a child hasn’t been in early childhood education, he can have big difficulties with basic things like this, like how to be at school, how to work in a group or how to wait your turn at school,” says Karjalainen.

“If you have to learn a lot of these things, it all takes away from the teaching of school subjects and delays development in them. But students from native Finns can have the same problems.”

At Merikoski school the difference between Finnish-speaking and S2 pupils in primary education has been tried to be bridged by keeping the teaching groups smaller than usual. Primary education means education in the first two years of elementary school.

The goal is to have a maximum of 15 students in the group, although at the moment the groups are larger. In addition, the school uses a “bar system”, where students are grouped according to their learning requirements and the support they need.

“This way, the teacher has time to better give the students exactly the attention they need. In addition to these, the importance of qualified, motivated and enthusiastic S2 teachers can never be overemphasized,” says Karjalainen.

A pile of heather at the school in Turku, a third of the school’s students speak foreign languages. The school principal Jukka Laine emphasizes the importance of early childhood education also in language development.

“S2 pupils who have attended a Finnish kindergarten and preschool and have friends who speak Finnish or Swedish usually start their studies on the same lines as native Finns, even if another language is spoken at home.”

In addition to them, however, there are also students in S2 who may have only studied Finnish for, for example, a year before entering the school. According to Laine, the student’s language skills can sometimes seem better than they really are.

“For example, a student can speak Finnish perfectly well, but the language skills are not sufficient to internalize the things being taught or to write about them,” says Laine.

Karvi’s report also drew attention to the development of students’ writing skills. It was especially weak for boys in the S2 syllabus. The phenomenon is worrying, because writing is the key to succeeding in everything at school.

Merikoski school according to the principal Mervi Karjalainen parents’ attitudes and support also play a role in a child’s school success. According to him, not all parents are always “very education oriented”.

“There are also cultural differences in what is expected of a child at any age. Teachers may also have to teach parents what it means to go to school in Finland.”

A pile of heather according to school principal Jukka Laine, cooperation between school and home is especially important for students who speak a foreign language.

According to Laine, when a student’s learning difficulties have been identified, they should be discussed with the parents and ensure that the school and the parents are on the same page about how to solve the problems.

“All parents usually want the best for their child, but sometimes parents’ expectations of their child can be unrealistic,” says Laine.

Sometimes cultural differences also come between school and home. In the parents’ home country, there may have been a negative attitude towards learning difficulties or differences, and that is why parents may be startled if, for example, special support is offered to the child.

“It is important that parents understand the facts about what Finnish schools require. There is work to be done, and it is not at least easier for those who speak foreign languages. On the contrary: the child’s school path may be longer than many others. Support is available, but you also have to know how to accept it.”

