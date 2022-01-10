200 thousand classes in Dad within 7 days from today. This is the forecast according to Antonello Giannelli, president of the National Presidi Association, to Rainews. “In my opinion it would have been preferable to postpone the opening” of the school for two or three weeks “but with the specific purpose of achieving some objectives that are not achieved at the moment and this would have allowed us to be quite sure not to close anymore – he said. – Instead, at this moment, we have reopened, the pandemic is going and the number of positive pupils is growing “.

Read also

“This morning I went to visit a very avant-garde school where a quarter of the classes were in Dad. There is a forecast of 200 thousand classes in Dad within 7 days from today – he stressed – an easy forecast to make because it is enough to apply a exponential growth and we immediately arrive at these numbers. What the government did not want to do, the pandemic will do anyway: only that the pandemic does it by forcing us, we could have delayed the opening and strengthened our defenses “.

“The rules are there and this is not what scares, I am an advocate of vaccination and one of the goals I set in a short period of time was the increase in the percentage of vaccinated, low among the little ones. An effort would have been needed. more that could have been accomplished in a limited period of time, said Giannelli.

“The data (on vaccination, ed) must be provided by a public institution, that is the health service – he reiterates – in my opinion the only possibility of real management of this situation is that schools have access to the vaccination database as happened to super app that made it possible to check the vaccination condition in the morning before employees entered school. A nice telematic function, easy to implement, which allows us to tell who can go to dad and who not, I think it is the minimum wage to be ask and I will tell the minister today “.