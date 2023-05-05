Home page politics

The Schleswig-Holstein Minister of Education Karin Prien (CDU) at “Markus Lanz” in conversation with Headmistress Silke Müller. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

Markus Lanz and his guests take a critical look at the unfortunate situation in German schools and an education system that is overwhelmed by digital change. Is there a solution?

Hamburg – “If I put the smartphone in my child’s hand, it’s thrown into the shark tank,” says school director Silke Müller. She reports on an alarming increase in violent videos reaching children and young people via digital platforms such as WhatsApp and above all TikTok. “Even an hour is enough to get under the wheels!” she warns.

Markus Lanz takes on the problem in his political talk on ZDF. Müller is the principal of a secondary school in the district of Hatten and has written a warning book entitled “We are losing our children” about the state of affairs in German schools. At “Markus Lanz” she meets the Minister of Education in Schleswig-Holstein, Karin Prien, from the CDU.

The extensive shortage of teachers in Germany is a problem that neither the ministries of education nor school administrations can get a grip on. But despite the criticism, the situation in the schools seems to be getting worse, and it is the children who are suffering. But the neglect of the education system also has far-reaching consequences for tomorrow’s society, according to Silke Müller, and makes a dramatic appeal to Lanz: “We have arrived in an absolute education emergency catastrophe. I have to say that very clearly. I feel different when I think about social developments over the next 15 years.”

Minister of Education Prien, who agrees with the director on many points, now has a different opinion: “I would really strongly disagree with that. I think it’s a fatal mistake to badmouth the education system!” But Silke Müller doesn’t give up: “If we pretend that the school system is attractive for young professionals, then that’s a lie!”

School director warns: Torture videos are rampant in schools

Müller reports that even fifth graders have access to torture videos of male castrations. Underage girls would film themselves on the bed and explain that they would be willing to perform oral sex for a good math grade. Müller laments the “brutalization” and “jadedness” that she observes in children by watching these videos and that is further fueled by the hunt for “clicks” and “likes”. The psychological consequences are difficult for the respective children, but also for society, “when children are completely unprepared for such pictures”.

Müller gives concrete examples from the everyday life of the children who are “constantly online these days”. The educator: “When we talk about bullying, the children used to be able to withdraw in the nursery. Today they know that cyberbullying continues. And in the worst possible way. How they insult each other, that crude language itself.”

Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Education Prien against lowering the age of criminal responsibility

Incomplete controls are hardly possible, says Müller, but he still appeals to parents to only give children their smartphones with clear rules and additional controls. A ban on platforms, which play a role in many cases of bullying, is also conceivable for them. Minister of Education Prien considers at least the discussion about this to be important and states: “We should have a debate about TikTok. But we don’t run them.” For Rector Müller, the problem is more urgent: “We have to admit that we have failed catastrophically in many areas. We as a generation, we as a society. We have a problem in front of our chests that can no longer be downplayed.”

A general ban on social networks often threatens the blanket judgment of “censorship,” says the editor-in-chief Editorial Network Germany, Eva Quadbeck, herself a mother of two sons aged 17 and 19, and an expert on educational issues. An expansion of media competence, starting with the parents, is a realistic building block that could contribute to an improvement – the group agrees on this.

The mobile phone also played a role in the case in Freudenberg, where two girls, aged 12 and 13 respectively, killed a girl of the same age. The perpetrators had reached the age of criminal responsibility before the crime (currently 14 years, editor’s note) googled and obviously presumed to be exempt from punishment. Nevertheless, Prien spoke out against a reduction. It is also not the case that this act would remain without consequences for the perpetrators. The goal must remain with young people, however, to intrigue them into society. “Locking them up” in prison cannot be the approach for children. When Lanz continued to urge Prien to take a clear stance on the issue, Prien finally decided: “I do believe that you should take a closer look at 12 to 14 year olds.”

Lanz made quite a leap when switching to the second topic. Journalist Frederik Obermaier presents his book, which he wrote together with three other colleagues, on the show: “The Hunt for the Chinese Phantom: The World’s Most Dangerous Arms Dealer or: The Powerlessness of the West”. It is about the Chinese Li Fangwei, who is suspected of having supplied Iran via China with important components for improving its weapon systems, which were then sent to other countries, including Russia.

Among other things, there were targeted attacks from Iran on US bases in Iraq during the Trump administration, during which missiles hit their target with absolute precision. According to Obermaier, these precision weapons were also used in the Ukraine war.

Markus Lanz wants to know why Iran is so important for the Chinese. Obermaier explains that Li is an “instrument of Chinese foreign policy”. Iran is “a trump card for China in international politics” because the “more unrest in the Middle East” the less the US can interfere in the “Far East”. Obermaier, who claims to have been in contact with the notorious arms dealer’s lawyer, believes that Li could now be in prison without the Chinese government going public with it. The author suspects an admission to the Americans with regard to foreign and economic policy interests.

Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” talk of May 4, 2023

A program with frightening depictions of everyday German school life and concerns about the development of children and society. solutions for this? none. This show didn’t bring any enlightening moments either. (Verena Schulemann)