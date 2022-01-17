“We are proceeding with the disciplinary measures of those who occupied the school. Only two boys were identified by the police: one for the branch and another for the central, both adults. They received a symbolic sanction, one day of suspension with the obligation of frequency, which they contest, together with the other comrades of the collective in their defense, since they would not be the only ones to have occupied. But I am not making them pass for martyrs after the damage suffered “. So to the Adnkronos Giulia Orsini, head teacher of the Nomentano state scientific high school in Rome, comments on the protest of the students tonight against the USR Lazio and the instruction of the school office to punish the perpetrators of the occupations.

Orsini adds: “I’m sorry to punish only two of them, but I don’t intend to turn myself into a policewoman doing an investigation at school. Among other things, there is also the question of damages that amount to about 200 euros in the branch and several thousand euros in the central and to which are added the costs of sanitation costing a total of 4 thousand euros, two thousand for each complex “. Will you ask for a refund? “The students of the branch have clearly said that they do not want to know about the damage to the plant, and at the plant they are organizing a collection. At the latest within a month they are sums that we will ask for back and they will have to return them”, replies the manager.

“I am appalled by the attitude of the guys who protested against the USR last night – she continues – Expecting that there are no sanctions means being convinced that everything is allowed and that everyone can act freely as they want, unpunished. All the more so – she adds. – these are sums that the school does not have: I just bought air sanitizers for 64 classes, at 1,000 euros each! I understand their malaise, but we need understanding. Now they are protesting against the fact that the classes under surveillance, 20 in to date, they will only be able to eat outdoors because in the classroom the two-meter distances required by law during the meal cannot be respected. I will meet them next week, it being understood that there is no solution “. A war between the poor? “Yes. We understand the kids but we too work endlessly in this pandemic. We never disconnect. The covid representatives also worked at Christmas. We do it because we are now required to work for the Local Health Authorities as well as for the Ministry of Education . This – he concludes – to guarantee school for all “.