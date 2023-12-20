School | Pisa results scared parents – Such measures have been taken in families

Finland's continuing falling Pisa results have worried some parents. Teacher Joona Puhakka does not plan to get her children smartphones before the end of elementary school.

Screen timebedtime, reading moments, additional math tasks… In the HS survey, parents list many different ways in which they have reacted to the calculated Pisa results. Many who are worried about the results have harnessed new rules or tightened rules to support their child's schooling.

#School #Pisa #results #scared #parents #measures #families