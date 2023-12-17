School | Pisa anxiety is now spreading among parents – “The phone is like a drug”

The collapse of Pisa results causes anxiety in many parents.

Parents are very worried about the collapse of the Pisa results, it is clear from the answers to the HS survey.

At the beginning of December found out that the PISA results of young Finns have weakened again. There is a decline in all measured subjects, i.e. mathematics, natural sciences and literacy.

HS asked the parents what kind of thoughts the recent results evoke in them.

Many parents who responded to the survey blame smart devices for the decline in results and long for a return to pen and paper. Some demand a complete ban on smart devices or mobile phone parking in schools. The latter is recommended, among other things, by a parent of a middle schooler from Helsinki.

“This year, the school introduced a mobile phone park. Surprisingly, even the young people liked it right away. According to them, the whole school was like an upgrade and they were able to concentrate better in class,” the parent writes.

He adds that mobile phone parking has not eliminated problems at home.

“The phone is like a drug and we twist regularly [kotona] about how much time you can spend in front of the screen.”

Many other survey respondents also say that they actively limit their child's phone use at home. However, some have noticed that children use the phone secretly.

Some have decided to postpone buying a phone for their child, because they think it will cause problems. However, one can think about the harm caused by not talking to friends.

“My horror picture is that children are forced to get their own smart device when they are in elementary school, so that they don't get left out of the circle of friends, after which they turn into irritable and unfocused digizombies,” writes a parent of kindergarten-aged children from Tampere.

The influence of smart devices and the weakening of concentration were also highlighted to the previous HS survey the teachers who responded. According to teachers, smart devices take time away from rest and exercise, which would support learning.

A few of the parents who responded to the survey point out that in addition to smart devices, the impact of the explosive growth of mental health problems and exhaustion on learning outcomes should be taken into account.

Part Among the parents who responded to HS's survey, they feel that the level of requirements in terms of learning has decreased in schools.

“My child is in the 7th grade and it's confusing how you can get good numbers with simple arguments,” writes the respondent from Helsinki.

According to him, written skills are not required at all, but main sentence structures and answers in list format seem to be sufficient. The lack of homework also upsets the parents of the other two respondents.

“Furthermore, many teachers allow phones in class and earphones to the ear from middle school at the latest, so you don't even have to endure boredom during school hours,” writes a parent from Helsinki.

Some of the respondents hope that, even today, low-performing students would stay in their class.

One or two the respondent says he is worried about large class sizes. According to them, large class sizes reduce the teacher's ability to support an individual child.

A few respondents say that they help the child with homework themselves and that they test children for exams.

A few respondents directly say that they are disappointed with the current level of education and feel that home education is mandatory.

“You get the feeling at home that there are all sorts of tricks at school and that there should be some new learning methods in use all the time. At the same time, the actual teaching is being reduced all the time,” writes a parent from Jyväskylä.

The second respondent, on the other hand, emphasizes the responsibility of young people for their own studies.

“The parents' meeting in the first grade of high school was like in the first grade of elementary school: the parents complained to the teachers about the way their children's lockers were built and the young people were angry with the teachers because they had not been told that they had to read for the exams,” he writes.

Dissertation researcher Leea Lakka evaluated the HS on Monday of last week in the interview, that the development of reading and writing skills must be viewed as part of the rest of everyday life. By this, Lakka means that in addition to school, the family's attitude towards reading is important.

This idea also comes up in the survey responses of a few parents. The father from Pori himself writes that he strives to provide an atmosphere at home that encourages children to go to school.

“It is our parents' responsibility that the children go to school obedient and receptive to teaching. We grow up at home and learn at school,” he writes.

Several of those who responded to the survey say that they organize compulsory or bribe-based reading sessions for children at home, and that they also limit their own television viewing to give an example.

“We adults read magazines and books before children, I am well aware of the power of example. I'm still aware that I'm also on my phone too much, because it's very addictive even for me,” writes the respondent from Helsinki.

A parent from Oulu ponders the same thing, who has also tried to limit his own use of smart devices in front of his children.

However, many recognize that not all parents act the same way.

“Even though my own children read a lot and I like to talk about the importance of the matter, I also sadly see a lot of children around me who don't read and parents who either don't care about the subject itself”, writes the respondent from Espoo.

Only the comments of those who responded to the survey, whose names and contact information are known to the editor, have been used in the story.