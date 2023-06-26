“We have more than 400,000 precarious workers with more than 36 months of service and Europe is asking to stabilize them, only in Italy the school works thanks to precariousness. Finally, the government is responding to this need with a decree-law which, however, at this moment, does not speak of equal treatment between precarious and tenured personnel. Today how Anief we presented at least two solutions: that of recruiting from the rankings of substitutes and that of having a specific allowance also for precarious workers as the Cassation has already defined “. Thus the national president of Anief, Marcello Pacifico, on the sidelines of the hearing of the union at the IV Commission for European Union Policies of the Senate.

“We were the first to be audited, a recognition for the 13 years of battles in the parliamentary halls, but above all in the courts. Thanks to Anief, 50,000 substitute teachers will be able to receive 500 euros of teacher training cards from 31 August”, continued the president of the young union.

“Every week the Anief lawyer assigns more than 300 thousand euros in compensation to temporary workers for an amount of more than 5 million euros in the last five months. These are small satisfactions, but it is not enough because even today the temporary workers are discriminated against”, he explained Still.

“On the infringement procedure -Pacific added- first of all we want equal treatment to be guaranteed between precarious and tenured personnel, it seems a simple thing but it is not. We would like all untitled professorships to be given primarily on annual substitutes. In addition, there are also other problems concerning precarious teachers of the Catholic religion. In this case it would be enough, after the reserved competition, to increase up to 100% of the places and not the current 70%.

“There is also a problem regarding research -Pacific continued- because the 2005 European charter for researchers has not yet entered into our legal system and therefore thousands of research doctorates and research fellows are not recognized as such. Finally, we need to recognize the service carried out in the equal school. These are in summary the 15 proposals we have made, we hope they will be listened to because, otherwise, the infringement procedure will remain as it is and Anief will continue to report to the European institutions what does not work here in Italy ” , he concluded by illustrating the proposals presented in the Senate.