School “Our school toilet smells like a tropical garden” – A new Tiktok challenge brought a new phenomenon to schools in the Helsinki region

Several parents have been surprised by the Wilma messages, which say that high school children use e-cigarettes during school days in particular.

LAST during the week, several schools in the metropolitan area have been notified by parents about e-smoking among young people.

Both parents and pupils have been reminded not to bring smoking equipment or tobacco products to the school, including e-cigarettes.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed a 14-year-old who said that the trend had originally begun with the challenge of the Tiktok video service. In the challenge, e-cigarette smoke is blown into the camera spectacularly, even though otherwise the device itself is a side issue.

He estimates that the popularity of e-smoking has grown among his age group this year.

E-cigarettes the liquids contained in it often have a flavor concentrate which, when evaporated, spreads a sweet odor all around.

A young person from Helsinki says that the school’s toilets have a new characteristic smell when pupils go to “shaking” during the break, ie using e-cigarettes in the toilets.

“Our school toilet smells like a tropical garden, so adults are sure to know about it. They probably can’t do anything about it because it’s happening behind locked doors. ”

Inspector Katja Nissinen According to the Helsinki Police Department, the police are aware that e-tobacco is one of the nicotine products used by young people.

“We work closely with schools. Schools have contacted us and asked for advice on how to deal with e-tobacco. ”

In West Herttoniemi at Herttoniemi Co-educational School (Heryk) in

“We have had a few isolated cases where a young person has been caught using e-cigarettes on school premises. As a bigger phenomenon, e-smoking has not raised its head in our school, ”the school principal Johanna Kallio says.

Heryk is studying for both 7-9. high school students and high school students. Kallio sees that these are precisely the experiments of high school students.

“Now there may be such momentary interest, but traditional smoking already has a social stigma. I don’t think smoking will become a megatrend anymore. ”

Kallio says that the cases have been investigated at school and parents have not needed to be warned more widely about e-smoking by young people.

Young people buy their e-cigarettes from online stores or through the social media Snapchat service.

An eighth-grader interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat says that high school and older young people order e-tobacco through wholesale and then trade it anonymously through the Snapchat messaging service.

“It seems quite dangerous to go to shopping malls or somewhere in the side streets of Sörnäinen to buy e-cigarettes from completely unknown types,” the young man says.

The age limit for e-tobacco is 18 years, but it is poorly controlled in online shopping.

Electric tobacco it is not actually incinerated, but is, as the name implies, an electrical device for vaporizing the liquid inside it into an inhalable aerosol.

There are fluids with and without nicotine.