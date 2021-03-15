Schoolchildren are exposed to an increased risk of corona in schools – especially when the incidence is high. For parents in a NRW Corona hotspot, the opening is now going too far. You act yourself.

Munich / Düren – an incidence value of 125, the third wave is approaching – and the schools open up. This is currently the case in Düren in North Rhine-Westphalia. The country gave the go, but in individual circles in particular, face-to-face teaching hardly makes sense due to the increased risk for children and teachers due to the high risk of infection – at least that’s how many parents see it. The group “Kölle for future” has now come together under the motto “NRW parents take the Corona emergency brake into their own hands”.

The parents have drawn up a sample letter of excuse that other parents should use to avoid sending their child to face-to-face classes – even though schooling is still compulsory. It says on the website: “The situation is complicated, we can only offer incomplete advice at this point. The decision of what to do has to be made in each family individually on site. “

Lauterbach complains: “That risks life and leads our emergency brake into the absurd”

Nevertheless, there is a clear tendency, as the parents advise: “Parental responsibility to take care of the health of their children is likely to outweigh compulsory attendance at school.” The sample letter clearly states: “At this point in time, school is neither logical nor necessary . ”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, who comes from Düren, also tweeted on Saturday, March 13th: “The incidence value (of the city of Düren itself, the editor) is 240. Nevertheless, the state government does not allow the district to go to school until Easter shut down. Without any party politics: that is completely irresponsible, risks life, and leads our emergency brake at incidence 100 into the absurd. “

Initially, the district of Düren tried to suspend classroom teaching, but the state ruled by Armin Laschet (CDU) refused. Now the parents take action themselves – out of concern for their children.