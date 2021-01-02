Highlights: Bihar to open schools for students from 9th to 12th from Monday

Education Department took a big decision, will provide two masks to students

About 72 thousand masks will be given by the education department

All children in school are required to wear masks

Patna

After the Corona crisis (Covid-19 Crisis) in Bihar, preparations are now going on to open schools (Bihar Me School Kholne ki taiyari) from January 4. Schools will open for students from 9th to 12th. Meanwhile, the state government (Nitish Kumar Government) has taken the initiative to give two masks to all the students. Students have also been instructed not to come to school without wearing a mask.

Education department made all preparations

An education department official said that schools from the ninth to the 12th are being opened from January 4. Due to this, necessary measures are being taken in all government and private schools of the state keeping in mind the protection from the corona virus epidemic. The Bihar Education Department has decided to give two face masks to the students studying in government schools from class 9 to 12, as epidemic safeguards.

72 thousand masks will be given

Instructions have been given by the department to all District Education Officers for this. At present there are more than 36.61 lakh students in these four categories in government schools. Those who will be provided masks. In this way, it is being said that about 72 thousand masks will be given by the Education Department. All District Education Offices (DEOs) have been instructed to purchase masks from Jeevika Group.

Schools opening from January 4

Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar informed that two masks will be given to every child from 9th to 12th of all government schools. He said that masks will also be given to students from government educational institutions, which are opening from January 4. After the opening of school, it has been made compulsory for all children to come to school wearing masks.

(With input from IANS)