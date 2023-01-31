A real guide to educate your children about the positive aspects of Nazism and the figure of Adolf Hitler: the Ohio Department of Education is investigating a Telegram group called “Dissident Homeschool Network”, which can be translated as “Home school for dissidents”, from which over 2,500 parents draw Holocaust-denial sources and documents to pass on to their children.

The report to the authorities came from the Anonymous Comrades Collective group, which managed to trace the pair of teachers who founded the group on the instant messaging app.

They are known as Mr and Mrs Saxon, born Logan and Katja Lawrence: with their racist and anti-Semitic ideas for two years they have been hoping to make converts in the American alt-right.

In their messages, they invite chat members not to send their children to public schools, where they would be fed “Zionist crap”, and generally to keep them as much as possible from “Jewish media content”.

“It fills my heart with joy to know that there is such a strong base of National Socialists interested in our victory”, is one of the posts fixed in the group, including quotes from Hitler and the American slave general Robert E. Lee, released on the occasion of the achievement of thousand subscribers.

Katja Lawrence was also a guest on a neo-Nazi podcast, where she promoted her initiative: “We are deeply committed to making sure our children grow up to be awesome Nazis.”

For her, every school lesson should begin with the Third Reich greeting “Sieg Heil”, and all subjects should be “bent” to the logic of Nazi Germany. An example? In math lessons, students are supposed to work on Nazi-skewed data on urban crimes.