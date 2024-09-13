School, the sad ranking of salaries for teachers. Italy among the last of the OECD countries. The data

The school year began with an alarming but certainly not surprising statistic. Italy is at the bottom of several rankings as regards the Teachers’ salaries. In the area OECD, our country remains at the bottom of the rankings: a report certifies that we are second to last for wage growth between 2015 and 2023rd and fifth to last in starting and end-of-career compensation. We are the second to last, only Greece is worse than us, for teachers’ salary increase lower average (2015-2023 period). Italy is also below average in public spending on education: We invest 4% of GDP compared to the 4.9% of advanced industrial development countries. The OECD confirms that in Italy 37 percent of children of parents without a high school diploma do not graduate, while 69 percent of children with at least one parent with a high school diploma obtain the title.

Young women with a college degree earn an average of 58 percent less of the wages of their male peers, a reality that represents the largest gender pay gap in the OECD areaThe long policy of disinvestment in the country’s education has then produced, 53 percent of teachers over 50. “Sometimes I think that maybe it would be better to work in a factory. I know it’s hard work, but with shifts you can earn more”. Ambra Gamboni is 45 years old and teaches in the elementary school of the Ezio Bosso comprehensive institute in Turin. Outskirts, Mirafiori district, “a not easy area“, the teacher vents to La Repubblica. “I was precarious – continues – from 2016 to 2021then I became a permanent teacher. I had started in private schools before, so I moved to the public sector, to have more guarantees and because in this way I was able to have access to a mortgage and buying a house. But absurdly now I earn less“.