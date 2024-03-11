Monday, March 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

School | Norway's most famous Finn calls the schools of his country of residence a shambles – “Norwegians don't have to put up with it”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
School | Norway's most famous Finn calls the schools of his country of residence a shambles – “Norwegians don't have to put up with it”

Oslo

All Norwegians know Sanna, many have an opinion about her and Sanna has an opinion about everything.

No, we are not talking about the former prime minister of Finland, but the most famous Finn in Norway, Sanna from Sarromaa.

“I like all your writings,” an unknown man stopped Sarromaa at the Oslo train station on the day of the interview. The straight-faced Finn is used to his role as the ruler of the kingdom. He has fans, but also haters who would gladly send him to hell or back to Finland.

#School #Norway39s #famous #Finn #calls #schools #country #residence #shambles #Norwegians #don39t #put

See also  Column | You have to show the goods who's boss.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin's new rival: Alexei Navalny's widow becomes the main voice of the Russian opposition

Putin's new rival: Alexei Navalny's widow becomes the main voice of the Russian opposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result