School | Norway's most famous Finn calls the schools of his country of residence a shambles – “Norwegians don't have to put up with it”

Oslo

All Norwegians know Sanna, many have an opinion about her and Sanna has an opinion about everything.

No, we are not talking about the former prime minister of Finland, but the most famous Finn in Norway, Sanna from Sarromaa.

“I like all your writings,” an unknown man stopped Sarromaa at the Oslo train station on the day of the interview. The straight-faced Finn is used to his role as the ruler of the kingdom. He has fans, but also haters who would gladly send him to hell or back to Finland.