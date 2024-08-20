School, hypothesis of reducing summer holidays already from 2025. Italy is the European country with the highest number of days of vacation in the summer months

There’s no way around it. That’s it. The beginning of theschool year is confirmed in September with the various regional differences that we already know based on the calendars made known for some time. Sources at the highest levels of the Ministry of Education categorically deny this Affaritaliani.it that the return to school could be postponed until the beginning of October due to the heat in classrooms, as requested by some unions and associations given the ongoing climate changes and the strong heat that characterized the summer months.

“With this heat it is absurd to start lessons by mid-September, better October. We need common sense and foresight. Even production cycles must change and the public administration must initiate these changes according to the climate”, he explained Marcello Pacificothe president of Anief.

The National Coordination of Teachers of the Human Rights Subject even wrote to the President of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, Annamaria Staianoto the president of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians, Antonio D’Avino and to the president of the National Association of Pedagogists, Maria Angela Grassi, asking them to express a scientific opinion on whether or not to postpone the start of the 2024/2025 school year.

On the other hand, there are numerous parents associations who point out that three months of school closures, from early June to early September, are already too many. The high costs of summer camps – the reasoning goes – are entirely passed on to families and no parent has a vacation for three months.

And families are absolutely right, it must be said clearly. Italy is the country in Europe where summer holidays for schools are the longest. This year, taking the example of Lombardy, the primary closed on June 6th for the European elections and will reopen on September 12th. More than three months of stoppage. A real absurdity that hits families also and above all in terms of costs. Just think that in the United Kingdom, even if it is no longer a European Union, the summer holidays for schools are only six weeks.

But parents can rest assured. The ministry led by Joseph Valditara and the entire government have no intention of changing the school calendar. No postponement to October. Indeed, for the next few years, and probably as early as 2025, a reduction in summer holidays is being considered to align with other European countries. Not only that. Schools may also open in July and August as a sort of summer camps for those children and young people who cannot go on vacation for various reasons and also for children and young people with disabilities. Precisely to not leave the burden entirely on the shoulders of families. A measure that is certainly fair and acceptable.







Below, a complete list of start and end dates for each region:

Lessons start:

September 5: South Tyrol

September 9: Trentino

September 11: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Piedmont, Umbria, Aosta Valley, Veneto

September 12: Campania, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily

September 16: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Tuscany, Puglia

Days of suspension of lessons (in addition to national holidays)

For detailed information on the days of suspension of lessons established at the regional level, please refer to the school calendars published on the official websites of the individual Regions.

National Holidays

In addition to Sundays, the following will be considered holidays in the 2024-25 school year:

November 1, 2024

December 8th

December 25 (Christmas)

December 26 (Boxing Day)

January 1, 2025 (New Year’s Eve)

January 6 (Epiphany)

April 20 (Easter)

April 21 (Easter Monday)

April 25 (Liberation Day)

May 1st (Labor Day)

June 2 (Republic Day)

Patron Saint’s Day (if it falls on a school day)