Three hundred and forty-one irregular school canteens e nine kitchens closed. This is the outcome of the checks throughout Italy by the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health (in agreement with the Ministry of Health) aimed at verifying the restaurant services and the catering companies assigned to manage the canteens at the educational institutions. The inspections involved 1,058 catering establishments operating in school canteens of all levels, from nursery schools to high schools, both public and private. Of the companies controlled, 31% (or 341) reported irregularities. 482 criminal and administrative violations were ascertained, with the consequent imposition of pecuniary sanctions for 240 thousand euros, disputed due to violations in the management of food and in the conditions of hygiene in the rooms for preparing meals, in the lack of compliance in quality and quantity with requisites established by the tender specifications, in the regularity of employment of the workers and relative possession of adequate qualification and professional training.

In the same context, the suspension of the activity or the seizure of 9 kitchen areas operating within the school canteens was ordered due to significant hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, such as the widespread presence of humidity and mold formation. In one episode, the Nas di Potenza has discovered a toilet used as an impromptu storage of crockery and kitchen utensils. Over 700 kg of foodstuffs were also seized (meat, cheese, fruit and vegetables, oil) found in the absence of traceability, expired validity and stored in inappropriate environments as well as intended for use in dishes although of lower quality than expected.

Particular situations concerned the referral to the Judicial Authority of 22 canteen service managers held responsible for the crimes of fraud and non-compliance with public supplies, the possession of food in a poor state of conservation and non-compliance with workplace safety legislation. The investigations by the Nas revealed the fraudulent use of ingredients of lower quality than that agreed in the supply contracts stipulated with the Municipalities, such as Parmigiano Dop replaced with other cheeses, conventional eggs instead of from organic farming and frozen products instead of fresh ones. The absence of one of the ingredients has also been ascertained, as at an institute in the province of Caserta, where the pupils were given the dish ‘pasta and potatoes’ without the presence of potatoes. The majority of infractions, equal to 85%, concerned aspects of administrative sanctions such as structural and plant deficiencies in the rooms used for preparing meals, failure to implement self-monitoring, traceability and the presence of allergens, fundamental elements for preventing possible episodes of intoxication and allergic reactions, even more significant in the sensitive groups of school users.