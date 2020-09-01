For primary school students, the start of the school year will be on September 1 and without a mask. This is what the Ministry of National Education decided, on the recommendation of the Scientific Council. A decision questioned by a group of 22 doctors. In their opinion, children between the ages of six and eleven should not be left in class all day without protection.

“The conditions at school do not allow for the moment to reduce what we call ‘aerosols’ in the classes, so with the important promiscuity, the only way to avoid these creations of aerosols is wearing a mask for children“, explains doctor Jonathan Fabre, general practitioner.

The JT

The other subjects of the news