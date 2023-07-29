“Monday I will start the inspections on the so-called diploma factories. I place a lot on the increase in the number of inspectors to guarantee the regularity of the school system”. The Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara announced it via Twitter after the investigation by Tuttoscuola on the phenomenon entitled ‘High school diploma: boom in easy diplomas’ .

In the meantime, explains a note from the ministry, it will be banned soon a competition for the recruitment of 146 inspectors which will lead to saturating the current workforce (190 posts). From a regulatory point of view, some corrective measures will be evaluated which give more tools during the inspection to verify the existence of the requirements for equality. Work is also underway to include suitable resources in the budget law to further increase the workforce of technical managers.

It is also underlined that in the ministry’s simplification plan there is a special measure dedicated to private schools. This is a project that redesigns and digitizes the procedure for recognizing equality, strengthening controls also during the course, in support of inspection activities. This measure aims, among other things, at reducing the distortions of “diplomifici” by excluding them from recognized schools.

A further provision has also been envisaged to speed up the disbursement of state contributions to quality private schools, “many of which are in constant trouble and risk closure due to the serious delays that exist today. These schools – concludes the Ministry – in a logic of horizontal subsidiarity, play a role of great help to the country, especially as regards childhood and primary education”.