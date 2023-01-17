School | Minister of Education Andersson: The poor learning results of foreign language learners have been expected

According to Riikka Purra, the chairperson of Basic Finns, one of the reasons for the drop in learning results is the change in the “student subject”. According to Andersson, Purra blames children with an immigrant background with his comment.

Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) says that the information about the weak writing skills of S2 pupils did not come as a surprise.

“It has been known that we are not good enough to support students who speak foreign languages,” says Andersson.

According to a study published on Tuesday by the National Center for Evaluation of Education (Karvi), S2 students, i.e. children who study Finnish as a second language, are lagging behind others. The differences between schools are growing, and the writing skills of students in particular are alarmingly large.

There are differences within the group: some S2 pupils do better than the average. However, in terms of writing skills, the boys in the S2 syllabus do the worst.

In some schools, at the beginning of third grade, S2 students did not even reach the level at which some of their classmates started school. The development of competence was lower than the average in those schools where there were more than 5.3 percent of students studying Finnish or Swedish as a second language.

The research result is connected to the differentiation of regions. I’m looking for a project manager Annette Ukkola According to.

State the situation must be equalized with the help of equal funding, says Minister Andersson. The equality grant is a grant paid by the state, the purpose of which is to equalize differences and strengthen teaching in those schools and kindergartens where there are the most problems.

“It has been researched to be an important tool for equalizing learning differences, especially in situations where differentiation is an existing fact.”

In this government term, the equality money has been established in legislation. For the years 2022–2023, a total of EUR 90.4 million has been reserved for the equality money.

“This season, a historic amount of equality money has been distributed to schools, and I think it is very important that this trend continues. In addition, we should get a larger permanent contribution to the budget for equality money, because it would enable more long-term work in schools.”

Segregation that is, the differentiation of regions on the basis of socio-economic factors is something that the municipalities are largely responsible for curbing. Municipalities can use zoning to mix housing construction so that, for example, rental apartments in the city are not concentrated in only a few areas.

In addition, you can try to prevent the differentiation of schools by changing the areas where pupils are taken.

“Different municipalities have different methods. In Helsinki, for example, suburbs have been developed and invested in. In some municipalities, on the other hand, efforts have been made to direct students to different schools, for example so that three different nearby schools belong to one area.”

According to Andersson, the role of emphasized teaching should be examined.

“Researchers have pointed out that it is a factor that increases differentiation.”

According to Andersson, so that the emphasized teaching does not increase inequality within the school, it could be organized, for example, so that the students in the emphasized teaching are mixed in different classes.

According to Andersson, it is also important that not all students with an immigrant background are automatically enrolled in S2 education, but only those students who really have problems with language skills.

“Practical solutions in schools have not always met this principle.”

Learning outcomes the bill has recently come up strongly in the social debate. Last week, a report by the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) was published, according to which the learning results in Finland have fallen exceptionally fast compared to international standards. According to the report, it is it is unclear what caused the decrease in results.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra commented on Twitter that one of the reasons for the drop in learning outcomes is the change in the “student subject”, by which he specifically referred to immigrants.

Andersson says that Purra blames children with an immigrant background with his comment.

“Quite a strange way of looking at it so that some of the children are the wrong kind.”

According to Andersson, there is evidence that the socio-economic status of students is generally emphasized in the learning results.

“If there are low-educated parents or families where you don’t read, these factors become more and more prominent. In other words, the Finnish school is not able to smooth out the differences caused by the students’ family background as well as in the past. This issue cannot be viewed as an immigration problem.”

What According to Andersson, then it should be done so that S2 students are kept involved in the development of other students better than before?

According to the Minister of Education, the problem requires more taxpayers’ money.

“We need more resources for S2 education. We also need to review whether S2 teachers are supported and trained enough. In early childhood education, literacy needs to be promoted more than at present.”

According to Andersson, recent research results show that education has been cut. According to OKM’s report, in 1990 public consumption expenditure on education was 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product. In 2020, the corresponding figure was 4.4 percent.

At the same time, society has become unequal and students’ problems have become even more complex, says Andersson.

“In a situation like this, we can’t be surprised that the students don’t achieve better learning results.”