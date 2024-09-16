School is a right also and above all for those who have been unlucky in life. But in Milan…



Milan capital. Yes, of inefficiency. At least if we are talking about school. In Lombardy, pupils and students returned to class on Thursday 12 September and while in all the other provinces of Lombardy the situation is practically normal in terms of teachers, Milan It is in complete chaos and at sea.

As of today, Monday 16 September, many primary schools in the province and the city still lack teachers, not to mention the real disaster in terms of support for children and young people. DVA (differently abled). In the next few days full time hours should also begin for children with disabilities – and we remember that the right to education is guaranteed by the Constitution – but in many cases there are still no support teachersalso considering the cumbersome system of national consultations which has made everything even more complicated since this year.

But in Brescia as in Pavia, just to give two examples, everything is already arranged and in order. Milan and provinces no. Yet primary schools in many cases closed on June 6 for the European elections and reopened on September 12. In more than three months it is incredible that they have not been able to be ready. And those who risk paying the price are above all those who should be most protected by the State, namely children and young people with disability and their families.

There school it is a right also and above all for those who have been unlucky in life. But in Milanfor the moment and let’s hope that things change quickly, evidently this concept counts for very little. Or nothing.